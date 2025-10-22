original
Pulling a Microsoft OOXML on an Independent Publisher
Today, the Microsofters' lawyers dumped on us four (yes, 4) very large boxes full of legal papers. Two were almost literally dumped on our home, cluttering the entrance. They're about as tall and me and taller by far than Microsoft's OOXML. By their clients' own admission, some other party (or parties) funds these lawyers. So it would appear they act as a proxy, or instrumentalised as we explained this morning. To repeat: "A Web site called Gawker published a correct and amicable article about a billionaire, Thiel, being gay. Thiel couldn't sue Gawker for anything, so instead he bankrolled the lawsuit of Hogan, drowning Gawker in legal bills."
By their own disclosure to the Court this past January, they're already north of 500,000 pounds for their own legal bills (including VAT), not counting the bills of the serial strangler from Microsoft.
All in all, one can reasonably estimate they've already spent close to a million dollars just trying to remove pages from this site, in vain. Even a million bucks didn't do that. When asked who's paying their bills they refused to answer.
They try to overcompensate with sheer volume for a lack of solid, clear arguments (we are the victims here [1, 2]). Judges do not have time to read so many boxes full of papers; these lawyers try to drown out our own arguments with decrees. They've also made it abundantly clear that they use Microsoft software to prepare this (as usual); American software, American clients, with an American president who fancies pouring out diarrhoea on the American people. █
Related: Brett Wilson LLP Spreads Trumpism to the United Kingdom, Looking to Profit From 'Legal Colonialism' (Overriding Sovereignty) | Who's the Mystery Financier of SLAPP Against Techrights and Is That a Millionaire/Billionaire?