Pulling a Microsoft OOXML on an Independent Publisher

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

Pulling a Microsoft OOXML on an Independent Publisher

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2025,

updated Oct 22, 2025



Crossposted from Techrights

Today, the Microsofters' lawyers dumped on us four (yes, 4) very large boxes full of legal papers. Two were almost literally dumped on our home, cluttering the entrance. They're about as tall and me and taller by far than Microsoft's OOXML. By their clients' own admission, some other party (or parties) funds these lawyers. So it would appear they act as a proxy, or instrumentalised as we explained this morning. To repeat: "A Web site called Gawker published a correct and amicable article about a billionaire, Thiel, being gay. Thiel couldn't sue Gawker for anything, so instead he bankrolled the lawsuit of Hogan, drowning Gawker in legal bills."

By their own disclosure to the Court this past January, they're already north of 500,000 pounds for their own legal bills (including VAT), not counting the bills of the serial strangler from Microsoft.

All in all, one can reasonably estimate they've already spent close to a million dollars just trying to remove pages from this site, in vain. Even a million bucks didn't do that. When asked who's paying their bills they refused to answer.

They try to overcompensate with sheer volume for a lack of solid, clear arguments (we are the victims here [1, 2]). Judges do not have time to read so many boxes full of papers; these lawyers try to drown out our own arguments with decrees. They've also made it abundantly clear that they use Microsoft software to prepare this (as usual); American software, American clients, with an American president who fancies pouring out diarrhoea on the American people. █

