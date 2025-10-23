news
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
-
Destination Linux 439: backdoored Windows Wild 'n Out, Ubuntu Questing Quokka, Fedora Fights AI
This episode dives into a wild mix of major GNU/Linux and tech news — from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft teasing a mysterious “big” backdoored Windows announcement (and our sarcastic predictions about it), to Ubuntu’s brand-new Questing Quokka release, to a refreshed Raspberry Pi OS that modernizes its entire desktop experience. We also unpack the heated community debate around Fedora’s new Hey Hi (AI) policy and what it means for open-source projects going forward.
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 852: Sir, This Is A Wendy’s
This week Jonathan talks to Robert Wolff about DevEco! How did this developer group come to be, and what is its purpose? What are the lessons learned about building communities and working with others? Watch to find out!