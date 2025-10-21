original
News Cycles Perish, But GNU/Linux is Getting More (Relative) Limelight
This morning we discussed the fact that news sites are, in general, slowing down. We don't count slopfarms and spamfarms made for SEO, for instance, but rather news sites like CNN (the US Government killed a lot of sites, including Voice of America). Their total output is a lot smaller and less meaningful (e.g. just repeating what some politicians say, not really investigating anything).
A friend told me that "even blogs are quietish, though I noticed that a [redacted]'s RSS feed had an entry at long last..."
Relatively speaking or in comparable terms, GNU/Linux is still very much visible. That's because more and more people use it; Windows isn't widely used and articles about Windows dwindled in terms of quality and depth, not to mention quantity.
We expect that as more people adopt GNU/Linux more will blog about it. █