News Cycles Perish, But GNU/Linux is Getting More (Relative) Limelight

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

News Cycles Perish, But GNU/Linux is Getting More (Relative) Limelight

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2025,

updated Oct 21, 2025



This morning we discussed the fact that news sites are, in general, slowing down. We don't count slopfarms and spamfarms made for SEO, for instance, but rather news sites like CNN (the US Government killed a lot of sites, including Voice of America). Their total output is a lot smaller and less meaningful (e.g. just repeating what some politicians say, not really investigating anything).

A friend told me that "even blogs are quietish, though I noticed that a [redacted]'s RSS feed had an entry at long last..."

Relatively speaking or in comparable terms, GNU/Linux is still very much visible. That's because more and more people use it; Windows isn't widely used and articles about Windows dwindled in terms of quality and depth, not to mention quantity.

We expect that as more people adopt GNU/Linux more will blog about it. █