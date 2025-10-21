HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

Vista 10 Died One Week Ago and GNU/Linux is Gaining

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2025,

updated Oct 21, 2025



We are gratified to see a lot of positive coverage about GNU/Linux yesterday and this past week, set aside some new FUD. 7 days ago Vista 10 died and some distros report massive increases in the number of ISO downloads, not counting torrents and single downloads being used to make several installs (downloads and installs are not the same thing).

2 days ago we published "US Government: 6.1% of Site Visitors Use GNU/Linux" and maybe in 2 months (year's end) we'll have even better news. █