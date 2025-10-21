original
Vista 10 Died One Week Ago and GNU/Linux is Gaining
We are gratified to see a lot of positive coverage about GNU/Linux yesterday and this past week, set aside some new FUD. 7 days ago Vista 10 died and some distros report massive increases in the number of ISO downloads, not counting torrents and single downloads being used to make several installs (downloads and installs are not the same thing).
2 days ago we published "US Government: 6.1% of Site Visitors Use GNU/Linux" and maybe in 2 months (year's end) we'll have even better news. █