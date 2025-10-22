original
Brett Wilson LLP Has Just Again (Implicitly) Admitted Breaching Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines
Last week: Brett Wilson LLP Has Basically Just Admitted It Had Breached Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines
This week Brett Wilson LLP sent us many letters. One of them has, once again, acknowledged that they had knowingly violated Civil Procedure Rules. This will be legally relevant. This wasn't done by accident because they know the rules. █