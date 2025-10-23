news

DietPi 9.18 Adds NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5 Support

A month after the 9.17 release, DietPi, a lightweight, performance-focused Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs (such as Raspberry Pi) and server systems (with an option to install desktop environments), has just unveiled its latest iteration, version 9.18.

The new release adds official images for the NanoPi R3S, R3S LTS, R76S, and M5 boards. The Rockchip RK3566 SoC features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, powering the NanoPi R3S and its LTS variant. The LTS model comes with an HDMI port, while the non-LTS version is designed for headless use, so users should ensure they flash the correct image.