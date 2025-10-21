Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

LILYGO T-2CAN is an updated version of the earlier TTGO T-CAN485, with a more powerful ESP32-S3 MCU and two isolated CAN bus interfaces. Like its predecessor, it is designed for vehicle diagnostics, industrial CAN monitoring, and wireless CAN-to-cloud gateways. The board features an ESP32-S3 MCU with 16MB Flash and 8MB PSRAM, along with two MCP2515 CAN controllers supporting CAN V2.0B at up to 1 Mb/s. It also offers Qwiic connectors and a 26-pin GPIO header (unpopulated) for expansion, and supports both USB Type-C (5V) and DC (12–24V) power inputs. Additional features include BOOT and RESET buttons, an external antenna connector, and onboard debugging via USB.