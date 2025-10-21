news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experience AI receives global recognition from UNESCO [Ed: Buzzwords instead of meaningful technology]
Experience AI has been recognised with the 2025 UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize. Our CEO reflects on the programme's impact and our plans for it.
Hackaday ☛ Blinking An LED With A Single Transistor
Let’s say you want to blink an LED. You might grab an Arduino and run the Blink sketch, or you might lace up a few components to a 555. But you needn’t go so fancy! [The Design Graveyard] explains how this same effect can be achieved with a single transistor.
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-2CAN upgrades TTGO T-CAN485 with ESP32-S3, dual Isolated CAN Bus
LILYGO T-2CAN is an updated version of the earlier TTGO T-CAN485, with a more powerful ESP32-S3 MCU and two isolated CAN bus interfaces. Like its predecessor, it is designed for vehicle diagnostics, industrial CAN monitoring, and wireless CAN-to-cloud gateways. The board features an ESP32-S3 MCU with 16MB Flash and 8MB PSRAM, along with two MCP2515 CAN controllers supporting CAN V2.0B at up to 1 Mb/s. It also offers Qwiic connectors and a 26-pin GPIO header (unpopulated) for expansion, and supports both USB Type-C (5V) and DC (12–24V) power inputs. Additional features include BOOT and RESET buttons, an external antenna connector, and onboard debugging via USB.