LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (imagemagick, incus, lxd, pgagent, svgpp, and sysstat), Fedora (chromium, complyctl, fetchmail, firefox, mbedtls, mingw-binutils, mingw-python3, mingw-qt5-qtsvg, mingw-qt6-qtsvg, python3.10, python3.11, python3.12, python3.9, runc, and suricata), Mageia (expat), Red Hat (firefox, kernel, qt5-qtbase, and qt6-qtbase), Slackware (stunnel), SUSE (chromium, coredns, ctdb, firefox, kernel, libexslt0, libpoppler-cpp2, ollama, openssl-1_1, pam, samba, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (samba).
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Lenspect – New Malware Scanner App for GNU/Linux Desktop
Want to scan your files for security threats? Here a new app can do the job for GNU/Linux Desktop. It’s Lenspect, a free open-source Python written application that features a lightweight user interface designed for GNOME. And, it uses VirusTotal as backend for scanning.
Announcing Istio 1.26.6
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.26.5 and Istio 1.26.6.
Announcing Istio 1.27.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.27.2 and 1.27.3.
ISTIO-SECURITY-2025-002
You are impacted if you use Lua via
EnvoyFilterthat returns an oversized response body exceeding the
per_connection_buffer_limit_bytes(default 1MB) or where you have large requests and responses where a connection can be closed but data from upstream is still being sent.