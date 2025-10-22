5 free Linux distros built for speed and power - and your new PC

news

For the longest time, it was assumed that Linux was only meant for older PCs and various hardware (GPU, sound, networking, etc.). Over the years, Linux developers have caught up and proved that assumption wrong.

Now, there are several Linux distributions that function perfectly with newer hardware, and there's certain to be one that would suit your needs.

But what makes a Linux distribution work well with modern hardware? First off, the kernel. Even with the standard kernel reaching the point where it's very good at hardware detection, there are kernels specifically geared toward new technology. Kernels like the HWE (Hardware Enablement), Zen, and even the most recent mainline kernel are great for new hardware. On top of that, you want to use a distribution that supports official GPU drivers for both NVIDIA and Radeon hardware.