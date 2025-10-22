original
The SLAPPs Against Us Are Funded by Rich People Who Hide Their Identity
Last year, at the end of October, I received a bizarre E-mail from the lawyer of the 'Hulk Hogan of UEFI' (regarding articles from 2021). That was about a month after my wife and I had sued him [1, 2] - something he should have very well predicted as I spoke about this in 2021 shortly after the serial strangler from Microsoft had been arrested. The timing is not a coincidence; we'll cover that in the future.
I'm constantly reminded to explain, even repeatedly, why Hulk Hogan is relevant here, more so after 'Hulk Hogan of UEFI' openly admitted someone else was bankrolling his lawsuit against my family and I.
A Web site called Gawker published a correct and amicable article about a billionaire, Thiel, being gay. Thiel couldn't sue Gawker for anything, so instead he bankrolled the lawsuit of Hogan, drowning Gawker in legal bills.
We're actually sort of flattered or proud that such despicable people are so desperate to censor us - to the point where they're looking for rich people to sponsor their SLAPPPs (whose total cost can be a million dollars or more). They upload everything to Microsoft servers and always act like savages, just like Hogan and Thiel would. █