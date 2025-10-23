GNU/Linux: Kernel, KDE, EasyOS, and Mobile Systems

Welcome to the September 2025 development and community update.

September 2025 Monthly Art Challenge Results

17 forum members took on the challenge of the "A Breezy Day" theme. And the winner is… The Autumn Walk by @Mariusz_Galaj

The October Art Challenge is Open Now

For this month's theme, winner @Mariusz_Galaj has chosen "The Burden of Power".

With great power comes great responsibility, and your task is to depict an object to be worn by those with authority to physically or mentally remind them of that burden. Read the topic for further explanation, and find out how much you're power willing to take on.