GNU/Linux: Kernel, KDE, EasyOS, and Mobile Systems
Kernel Space
The Register UK ☛ New Linux patch lets you cancel the hibernation process
Hibernation can take a while. As the RFC says, on Anjum's machine it takes about 20 seconds. The proposed change is simple: it adds a mechanism to cancel the process by pressing the power button. The thing is that for reasons Anjum goes on to explain, this is trickier than it sounds.
University of Toronto ☛ We don't update kernels without immediately rebooting the machine
The obvious reason for this is that we want to switch to the new kernel under controlled, attended conditions when we'll be able to take immediate action if something is wrong, rather than possibly have the new kernel activate at some random time without us present and paying attention if there's a power failure, a kernel panic, or whatever. This is especially acute on my desktops, where I use ZFS by building my own OpenZFS packages and kernel modules. If something goes wrong and the kernel modules don't load or don't work right, an unattended reboot can leave my desktops completely unusable and off the network until I can get to them. I'd rather avoid that if possible (sometimes it isn't).
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Krita ☛ Krita Monthly Update - Edition 31
Welcome to the September 2025 development and community update.
September 2025 Monthly Art Challenge Results
17 forum members took on the challenge of the "A Breezy Day" theme. And the winner is… The Autumn Walk by @Mariusz_Galaj
The October Art Challenge is Open Now
For this month's theme, winner @Mariusz_Galaj has chosen "The Burden of Power".
With great power comes great responsibility, and your task is to depict an object to be worn by those with authority to physically or mentally remind them of that burden. Read the topic for further explanation, and find out how much you're power willing to take on.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
EasyOS
-
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.0.24 released
Version 7.0.23 was released a few days ago: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Mix libinput evdev and synaptics drivers
We are discussing a problem with the Xorg evdev driver not so good for a mouse: [...]
Arch Family
-
A Word on Omarchy
In the recent months, there has been a noticeable shift away from the Windows desktop, as well as from macOS, to Linux, driven by various frustrations, such as the Windows 11 Recall feature. While there have historically been more than enough Linux distributions to choose from, for each skill level and amount of desired pain, a recent Arch-based configuration has seemingly made strides across the Linux landscape: Omarchy.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
The Register UK ☛ Mobian brings Debian 13 'Trixie' to phones and tablets
Mobian is the official Debian derivative aimed at Arm-powered mobile devices. Indeed, the Mobian project home page sends people to the official Debian wiki pages to learn more about Mobian. The result is a Debian phone: a smartphone with a touch-centric UI and a suite of typical mobile phone apps, many similar to their desktop GNOME equivalents – but open the terminal emulator, and it's Debian, complete with the normal apt command.
