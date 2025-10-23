news
Lingmo OS 3.0: Stable and slim macOS clone for old PCs
For anyone who likes the look of macOS but doesn't want to enter the Apple ecosystem, the Linux distribution Lingmo OS 3.0 may be a possibility. In addition to its proprietary "LingmoUI" GUI, the operating system also offers various other features.
Lingmo OS is based on Debian 12 "Bookworm", which is considered extremely stable and is also used as a foundation by Q4OS. Based on this, the developers have implemented their own GUI called "LingmoUI", which imitates the design of macOS.