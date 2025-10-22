original
The Fall of Windows: ME and 2000
Stagnant development-wise due to a lack of competition (network effect), 98 became ME (flop) and then rode the millennium hype, y2k.
Unsatisfied with controlling only desktops and laptops, the "NT" company wanted to conquer the server side too. There was a big problem however. GNU/Linux was fast-maturing, backed by giants like IBM, and it was replacing UNIX and sometimes Windows as well.
It was time for Microsoft to pull off some more dirty tricks, including bribery, FUD campaigns, and entryism. █