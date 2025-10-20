Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 19th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

PeaZip 10.7 Open-Source Archive Manager Introduces an Image Viewer

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

HackerBox 0119 Geopositioning Explores GPS and Mapping

HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Kernel prepatch 6.18-rc2

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2025

Feed Corn Crop

Brett Wilson LLP Versus Women Victims of Violent Men [original]
Everything here will persist as normal
Less Eating, More Feeding [original]
There seems to have been a remarkable increase in GNU/Linux news
Alacritty 0.16 Terminal Emulator Released with Unicode 17 Support
Alacritty 0.16, a GPU-accelerated terminal emulator
Desktop/Laptop: Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Beta (System76), GNU/Linux Considerations, and "Windows 10 Refugees Flock to GNU/Linux"
migrations and move
GNU Web Site Down Due to Heavy Demand or More DDoS by LLM Bots [original]
either unreachable or extremely slow in recent days
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is nigh and KDE is 29 years old; help us celebrate!
This week we put the finishing touches on Plasma 6.5
PeaZip 10.7 File Archiver Adds Image Thumbnails on Linux
PeaZip 10.7, an open-source file archiver
Tux Machines Never Deletes Factual Pages [original]
Tux Machines is the victim here
 
RC2 of Linux 6.18
I discovered this one Linux feature and it makes Windows look embarrassing
The story began when I was looking for a new app to mirror phone notifications to my desktop
The 262nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 19th, 2025.
5 upgrades that make the Galaxy S26 Ultra the Android phone to beat in 2026
Node.js 25 Released with V8 14.1, New Permissions
Node.js 25 ships with V8 14.1, faster JSON.stringify
NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based Distro With a Brand New DE Written for Wayland from Ground Up
Exploring a new Ubuntu-based distro
OK153-S: New single-board computer with Linux features both ARM and RISC-V processors
The OK153-S is a new single-board computer that uses two different processor architectures and allows the connection of external sensors and actuators. A variety of ports are also available.
A Satirical Guide to Surviving the Subscription Economy
Let's choose to be owners
Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.
Android 16 QPR3 Beta 3 Pulled After Users Report Bootloop Issues
Immich 2.1 Released with Better Slideshow Shuffle, New Notifications
Immich 2.1 self-hosted photo and video management solution refines slideshow shuffling
Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine
Wine 10.17 introduces EGL as the default OpenGL renderer
iodéOS – Android operating system free from Google trackers
iodéOS is an Android operating system free from Google trackers
Calibre 8.13 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Library Export on Linux
Calibre developer Kovid Koyal released Calibre 8.13 today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours
Over 100K users downloaded Zorin OS 18 in 48 hours
Dracut in Ubuntu 25.10: What it is and Why it Matters (or Doesn’t)
Ubuntu 25.10 uses Dracut for booting — not that you’d notice
LineageOS – Android-based operating system
LineageOS is a free and open-source operating system for various devices, based on the Android mobile platform
Aeon Desktop – Linux distribution
Aeon is an immutable Linux distribution based on openSUSE
KDE Gardening 2025
The KDE community created in the last decades a lot of interesting projects
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Common Missions [original]
There are bigger problems to deal with
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Learn One, Master the Other [original]
There are mutual benefits
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Not a Licensing Conflict [original]
Stallman does not attack the BSDs or the BSD licence/s
Waddle the Waddle [original]
We've been seeing an uptick in GNU/Linux coverage, partly due to Vista 10 having its plug pulled.
Zorin OS 18 is here – This is an excellent Linux distro to leave Windows 10 behind
Today marks the end of Microsoft support for Windows 10 in most places around the world
If you regret not living through the floppy disk era why not try this 3D printed Linux project that uses the cartridges to launch games
"RFIDisk turns RFID tags into physical shortcuts that launch games, apps, or scripts when inserted on a retro-styled 'floppy drive' reader. Think of it as a cross between an RFID scanner and a USB floppy disk drive."