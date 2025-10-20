Kernel prepatch 6.18-rc2

No huge surprises here. We had a number of regressions in rc1 reported by Guenter's automated test system, so it's not like this release has been all smooth sailing, but at least _some_ of them turned out to be trivial configuration issues, or in the case of big-endian SH4 they seem to have been "just" bugs in the qemu test environment, not actually new kernel bugs.

End result: rc2 is on the bigger side, and we still have some of the remaining regressions outstanding, but we should be making slow progress. It's fairly early days yet, so I'm not very worried. Things on the whole look fairly normal.

Please do keep testing,

Linus