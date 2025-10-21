news
Kubernetes: Autoscaling, Minikube on Debian 13, and Common Kubernetes Pitfalls
-
3 Keys for Successful Autoscaling Kubernetes
Building resilient applications in Kubernetes means mastering autoscaling. Learn how horizontal, vertical, and event-driven autoscaling (KEDA) approaches help optimize performance, reduce costs, and improve recovery. Join the Kubernetes Autoscaling Deep Dive & Demo at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2025 in Atlanta.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Minikube on Debian 13
Running a full-scale Kubernetes cluster can be resource-intensive and complex, especially when you’re just starting your container orchestration journey. Minikube solves this problem by providing a lightweight, single-node Kubernetes cluster that runs locally on your Debian 13 system.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ 7 Common Kubernetes Pitfalls (and How I Learned to Avoid Them)
It’s no secret that Kubernetes can be both powerful and frustrating at times. When I first started dabbling with container orchestration, I made more than my fair share of mistakes enough to compile a whole list of pitfalls. In this post, I want to walk through seven big gotchas I’ve encountered (or seen others run into) and share some tips on how to avoid them. Whether you’re just kicking the tires on Kubernetes or already managing production clusters, I hope these insights help you steer clear of a little extra stress.