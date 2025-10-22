news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Monthly Release 144 Recap - The Thunderbird Blog
We’re back with our Monthly Release recap! Thunderbird 144.0 readies the way for Exchange Web Services support, makes reordering your folders easier, and adds a new UI for TLS certificate handling. Additionally, we’ve fixed a dark mode toggle bug for High Contrast Mode users.
A quick reminder – these updates are for users on our monthly Thunderbird Release channel. For our users still on the ESR (Extended Standard Release) channel, these updates won’t land until next July 2026. For more information on the differences between the channels and how to make the switch: [...]
-
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ CapyPDF 1.8.0 released
The PDF specification is currently undergoing major changes and future versions are expected to have backwards incompatible features such as HDR imaging. But 2.0 does not have those yet.
-
Part 3: Evolving the Model by adding a company-driven open source project
When direct contribution brings too much friction within your company, you might need a temporary intermediate layer as an interface. See how this evolution helps organizations maximize value flow and ROI when contributing to open source.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Percona’s New CEO Peter Farkas Returns to a Company He Never Really Left
In an exclusive conversation, newly minted Percona CEO Peter Farkas explains why the company’s open source-first approach still works -- and how he plans to build on it across global teams and new database fronts.
-
-
Education
-
Ben Frain ☛ New Book: Responsive Web Design with HTML5 and CSS, 5th Edition
Want more info on what the book covers? https://rwd.education is the place. But check out some of the new hotness in the 5th edition…
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Name your own price for this Humble Bundle of Raspberry Pi Press books
For $8 (roughly £6/€7), you’ll get DRM-free copies of our books, and your purchase will support the Raspberry Pi Foundation‘s work to help young people reach their potential with computing. Check out the All Things Raspberry Pi bundle, which runs from Monday 20 October to Monday 10 November. (The start and end time is 11am Pacific).
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Linuxiac ☛ MinIO Again Under Fire for Source-Only Decision
MinIO sparks new controversy by ending binary releases for its Community Edition, leaving users to build from source.
-