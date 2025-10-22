Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

We’re back with our Monthly Release recap! Thunderbird 144.0 readies the way for Exchange Web Services support, makes reordering your folders easier, and adds a new UI for TLS certificate handling. Additionally, we’ve fixed a dark mode toggle bug for High Contrast Mode users.

A quick reminder – these updates are for users on our monthly Thunderbird Release channel. For our users still on the ESR (Extended Standard Release) channel, these updates won’t land until next July 2026. For more information on the differences between the channels and how to make the switch: [...]