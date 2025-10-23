news
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
With the success of Valve’s Steam Deck, many brands have started eyeing a piece of the handheld cake, the latest of which is Microsoft with its ROG Xbox Ally, made in collaboration with Asus. Unlike the Steam Deck, the Xbox Ally uses Windows as its software base, offering a familiar interface for PC users. But, when it comes to performance and optimisation, Microsoft’s OS still has some way to go due to its years of accumulated bloat.
In the meantime, YouTuber Cyber Dopamine decided to try Bazzite to see if there were any gains to be had. Linux-based Bazzite is a compatible OS similar to the one powering the Steam Deck, optimised and maintained by an enthusiastic community. Because of this, bugs and performance problems tend to quickly get fixed, resulting in a better overall experience.
More in the following:
-
Linux Running on ASUS ROG Ally X Is Seen Running Games with Higher Framerates Than Windows in Performance Power Mode
Youtuber Cyber Dopamine has tested Bazzite, a Linux distro, on the ASUS ROG Ally X with some impressive results in Performance power mode. While the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X has performed admirably with its custom-optimized version of Windows 11, it seems there’s still more performance that has been left on the table, and Bazzite is there to pick it up. This particular Linux distro has been designed for optimal performance on any device, from mobile to desktop and HTPCs, with a focus on Steam’s Proton build, but can be used to access other storefronts such as Epic, Rockstar, Ubisoft Connect, and more.
-
The Asus Xbox Ally X has just been tested with Bazzite, and it basically turns it into a supercharged Steam Deck
Owners of the new Asus Xbox Ally X handheld may not have to put up with the foibles of Windows that we noted in our Xbox Ally X review for much longer, as an alternative OS is already looking very promising. A new version of the Linux-based Bazzite platform has been tested on the handheld, and it looks like this SteamOS-like system offers a considerable improvement over Windows on the device.