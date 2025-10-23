Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Despite its increasing popularity, the Rust programming language is still supported by a single compiler, the LLVM-based rustc. At the 2025 GNU Tools Cauldron, Pierre-Emmanuel Patry said that a lot of people are waiting for a GCC-based Rust compiler before jumping into the language. Patry, who is working on just that compiler (known as "gccrs"), provided an update on the status of that project and what is coming next.

There are a few reasons to want a GCC-based Rust compiler, he began. Many developers are working with GCC now, prefer it, and do not want to have to change to a different toolchain. Having multiple compilers helps to build confidence in the future of a language in general. There is also the list of architectures that GCC supports, but which LLVM does not.

There is an intermediate option in the form of rustc_codegen_gcc, a project that grafts the GCC code-generation layer onto rustc. But, Patry said, few people seem willing to use rustc_codegen_gcc; he was unsure why. And, in any case, that project does not fully address the problem of architecture support in the Rust standard library, which must be ported separately to each new architecture. So developers are still waiting for gccrs, which is progressing.