Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Tinkercad, ESP32, and More

The Internet is as vast and diverse as the people around the world who use it every day. Because of this diversity—both in uses and users alike—there are countless topics or initiatives we could focus on to maintain and improve the Internet for everyone.

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.