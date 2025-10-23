news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Tinkercad, ESP32, and More
It's FOSS ☛ Arduino Alternative Microcontroller Boards for Your DIY Projects in the Post-Qualcomm Era
If Arduino being acquired puts a bad taste in your mouth, or even if you just want to explore what the alternatives offer, this article is for you.
Hackaday ☛ Kitchen Bench Splash Guard Powered By Arduino
If you’re blessed with high water pressure at home, you probably love how it helps blast grime from your dishes and provides a pleasant washing experience. However, it can also cause a wonderful mess when that water splashes all over your countertops. [vgmllr] has whipped up a simple solution to this problem by installing an automatic splash guard.
Hackaday ☛ Tinkercad In Color
Tinkercad is famous for having lots of colors in the interface. But once you export an STL, that file is notoriously monochrome. If you are printing with a single color printer, no problems. But if you have a color printer, what do you do? [CHEP] shows some options, including a relatively new one, in the video below.
Hackaday ☛ ESP32 Invades Old TV Box: Forecast More Than Just Channels
Obsolete hardware is all around us, and some of it has some pretty interesting tech buried within. One such device is an old Belgacom TV Box. Instead of using the ubiquitous LCD screen, it uses a VFD display for its user interface, and [Jean] has taken control of it with the ESPTimeCastVFD project.
CNX Software ☛ SECO Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 – An IP66-rated, 10.1-inch HMI solution based on Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5
SECO Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 is an industrial-grade, IP66-rated Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solution powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. It also features the Raspberry Pi CM5 IO board and a 10.1-inch multi-touch display with 1280×800 resolution. Since it’s based on the official IO board, it exposes two HDMI video outputs, a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 jack, and two USB 3.0 ports. It also features an internal M.2 M-Key socket for storage expansion or an Hey Hi (AI) accelerator, and a 40-pin Raspberry Pi GPIO header.