The Fall of Windows: Vista 7 and 8
After the flop Microsoft learned how to market pure garbage. It ran back to the "Windows" brand and pretended that "Vista" never existed. It threw some lipstick on the "old pig" and bribed the media - even lots of bloggers - for fake reviews, which predated the release.
Microsoft kept comparing "7" to its predecessor to make it look like the "lesser pig". Then came another flop, "8", which was short-lived and almost nobody remembers anymore. It was utterly purposeless. █
"Well the initial impression is how much it [Windows 7] looks like Vista. Which I think is…uh…the thing I’m not supposed to say."
-Microsoft Jack Schofield
"My initial evaluation of Windows 7 shows that it's really just Vista with a fresh coat of paint."
-Randall Kennedy, 2008