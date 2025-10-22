news
Open Hardware/Modding:: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux
-
CNX Software ☛ Upbeat introduces UP201 and UP301 ultra-low power RISC-V MCUs with always-on Hey Hi (AI) processing
Upbeat Technology, in collaboration with SiFive, has introduced UP201 and UP301 always-on Hey Hi (AI) MCUs for ultra-low-power Hey Hi (AI) and IoT applications such as wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems. The UP201 is designed for compact, battery-driven devices such as smartwatches, hearing aids, and IoT sensor nodes, whereas the UP301 targets Hey Hi (AI) and vision-based applications for more complex edge systems such as smart glasses, robotics, and industrial Hey Hi (AI) equipment. Both chips feature a dual-core RISC-V architecture. The SiFive E21 lightweight core is Always-On (AON), managing continuous low-power sensing, whereas the SiFive E34 performance core activates for higher workloads. The MCUs also integrate a 2.5D GPU and various I/O options.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Atari just resurrected its most potent foe in the console wars from 45 years ago, the Intellivision Spirit — $149 console comes with 45 games, was brought into the Atari fold through IP acquisition last year
Atari has taken retro gamers by surprise with its announcement of the Intellivision Sprint- a console celebrating 45 years of its old foe.
-
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Hack Lets The Razer Nari Headset Work With Linux
The Razer Nari is a decent wireless headset, but it’s a little oddball—because it uses a bespoke USB dongle for pairing. This is all well and good if you’re using a supported configuration; plug it into a Windows PC, run the utility, and you’re good to go. If you’re a Linux user, though, you were out of luck—but [JJ] has just solved that problem.