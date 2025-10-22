Open Hardware/Modding:: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux

Upbeat Technology, in collaboration with SiFive, has introduced UP201 and UP301 always-on Hey Hi (AI) MCUs for ultra-low-power Hey Hi (AI) and IoT applications such as wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems. The UP201 is designed for compact, battery-driven devices such as smartwatches, hearing aids, and IoT sensor nodes, whereas the UP301 targets Hey Hi (AI) and vision-based applications for more complex edge systems such as smart glasses, robotics, and industrial Hey Hi (AI) equipment. Both chips feature a dual-core RISC-V architecture. The SiFive E21 lightweight core is Always-On (AON), managing continuous low-power sensing, whereas the SiFive E34 performance core activates for higher workloads. The MCUs also integrate a 2.5D GPU and various I/O options.