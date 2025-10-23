Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent

On Saturday, October 18, more than seven million people across all 50 states came together to make it clear: when we, the people, see attacks on our democracy and freedoms, we will not be silenced.

With more than 2,700 events taking place nationwide, it was a day of peaceful, lawful protest against abuse of power — a bold and joyful assertion of our rights that demonstrated the power of organizing our communities, and the power of unity in the face of repression. I joined the ACLU’s organizing team to help our communities show up.