- Leftovers
- Science
- Hardware
- Health/Nutrition/Agriculture
- Proprietary
- Security
- Defence/Aggression
- Environment
- Finance
- AstroTurf/Lobbying/Politics
- Censorship/Free Speech
- Freedom of Information / Freedom of the Press
- Civil Rights/Policing
- Internet Policy/Net Neutrality Monopolies/Monopsonies
Futurism ☛ China Found Something Fascinating on the Far Side of the Moon
The discovery could have major implications.
CNX Software ☛ Broadcom unveils WiFi 8 chips for access points and clients
Broadcom has recently revealed its first WiFi 8 (802.11bn) chips with the BCM43109 for wireless clients such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and automotive devices, the BCM6718 designed for residential and operator access applications, and the BCM43840 and BCM43820 made for enterprise access applications. Broadcom BCM43109 WiFi 8, Bluetooth 6.0, and 802.15.4 client chip Specifications: IEEE 802.11bn compliant Dual-stream spatial multiplexing data rate of up to 5 Gbps during single-band operation and 5.25 Gbps in RSDB mode Up to 320 MHz channels for the 2×2 5 GHz and 6 GHz radio, and 20 MHz channels for the 2×2 2.4 GHz radio STR MLO and EMLSR support Scan radio enhances 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz channel performance Dual-core Bluetooth 6.0 with 2G, higher band SDB with HDT, and support for future Bluetooth versions IEEE 802.15.4 supporting OpenThread, ZBOSS, etc.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Chinese companies unveil a swathe of breakthrough chipmaking innovations at tradeshow — chipmaking lithography tools, software design tools, and resists all on display as the nation pursues self-sufficiency
At Shenzhen’s WeSemiBay Expo, Huawei-backed SiCarrier and SMEE spinoff Amies Technologies unveiled new chipmaking tools, EDA software, and EUV-grade materials, as China doubles down on semiconductor self-sufficiency.
Tom's Hardware ☛ China's supercomputer breakthrough uses 37 million processor cores to model complex quantum chemistry at molecular scale — Sunway fuses Hey Hi (AI) and quantum science
Chinese researchers used the Oceanlite supercomputer and a custom NNQS model to simulate molecular systems with 120 spin orbitals.
New York Times ☛ Testosterone Is Giving Women Back Their Sex Drive but Risks Side Effects
There is no F.D.A.-approved testosterone product for women. Insurance won’t cover it. Many doctors won’t prescribe it. It’s become a cultural phenomenon.
Zimbabwe ☛ Online Doctors Africa: Healthcare on credit, a directory of doctors, starting in Zim
Online Doctors Africa wants to make it easier for Zimbabweans to find medical help and pay for it, even when they don’t have the money right away.
Bridge Michigan ☛ Opinion | What Michigan communities need most from Rural Health Transformation Program
Without resources, rural hospitals will close, and many communities will lose their primary source of care. Without workforce investment, these providers will struggle to meet the needs of their communities.
The Strategist ☛ Organised crime is winning Australia’s war on tobacco
The unintended consequences of our current tobacco control regime are now outweighing its health and economic benefits, as illicit trade explodes, enforcement costs soar and criminal networks flourish.
Federal News Network ☛ Modernization with purpose: How federal health agencies can align tech with mission
Aligning tech, data and workforce to improve health outcomes starts with asking why, Maximus’ Monica Rosser says.
Latvia ☛ Protest against abortion law amendments in Latvia
On Tuesday, 21 October, a protest was held in front of the Saeima against the amendments to the Law on Sexual and Reproductive Health, which aim to restrict abortions. The picket was attended mostly by younger people. They held posters calling for the proposed amendments to be rejected.
Latvia ☛ Leptospirosis still spreading in Latvia more than usual
Four more cases of leptospirosis have been registered in Latvia, the Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC) told LETA on 22 October.
Science Alert ☛ You May Not Be on The Best Antidepressant For You. Here's How to Check.
Not all antidepressants are created equal.
Science Alert ☛ Study Suggests COVID MRNA Vaccines Help Fight Cancer Too [Ed: Seems like BS, as other evidence suggests the opposite]
A nice bonus.
Linuxiac ☛ Fedora-based Ultramarine GNU/Linux 42 Released with WSL GPU Acceleration
The Fedora-based Ultramarine GNU/Linux 42 lands with WSL GPU support, while the Terra repo gets faster builds and improved performance.
-
-
JURIST ☛ Lack of international model law for neurotechnology and neurodata raises privacy concerns
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, Dr. Ana Brian Nougrères, said Wednesday that the development of a model law on neurotechnologies and neurodata is necessary to protect the right to privacy.
-
France24 ☛ Louvre director admits 'insufficient' camera coverage after heist
The director of the Louvre on Wednesday admitted to inadequate camera surveillance of the museum's outside walls, three days after thieves robbed it of prize jewels in a brazen daytime heist. But Laurence des Cars said that a diamond- and emerald-studded crown that the burglars damaged and dropped as they fled on Sunday could be restored. FRANCE 24's Yinka Oyetade reports.
WhichUK ☛ Facebook could be accessing your photos: here's how to stop it
A trip to your account settings lets you see what sort of information you're handing over to the social control media app and your contacts
The Straits Times ☛ North Korea fires ballistic missiles as Convicted Felon prepares for Asia trip
North Korea last launched ballistic missiles on May 8.
-
The Straits Times ☛ North Korea tested ‘cutting-edge’ weapons system, KCNA reports
Two hypersonic projectiles were launched from a region near the capital, Pyongyang.
-
The Straits Times ☛ 11 cases of South Koreans kidnapped in Thailand up to September 2025: Report
Thailand has recorded an increase in the number of crimes involving South Korean victims or perpetrators.
The Straits Times ☛ Cambodian scam rings moving operations to Thailand: South Korea report
Despite intense crackdowns in Cambodia, the scam industry remains highly lucrative.
-
The Straits Times ☛ Malaysia school stabbing: Teen, 14, charged with murder of schoolmate
He is accused of murdering a 16-year-old female student in the school’s female toilet.
-
The Straits Times ☛ Indonesian police monitoring possible spread of radical groups to Batam
The police also work with their counterparts in Malaysia and Singapore.
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ China says raised ‘stern protest’ with Australia after mid-air incident over South China Sea
China has issued a “stern protest” to Australia after a mid-air incident over the weekend involving military planes from the two countries, a spokesman for Beijing’s defence ministry said Wednesday. Australia said that its Poseidon surveillance plane was approached by a Chinese fighter jet during a Sunday patrol over the disputed South China Sea.
The Straits Times ☛ China raises ‘stern protest’ with Australia after midair incident
China accused Australia of covering up its "intrusion" into Chinese airspace.
-
The Strategist ☛ In China’s dangerous interceptions, see the breakdown of peaceful world order
The White House meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President The Insurrectionist produced a string of positives.
The Straits Times ☛ Beijing to celebrate 80th anniversary of Japanese handover of Taiwan to Chinese rule
"Retrocession" refers to Japan handing over Taiwan to the Republic of China government in 1945.
-
The Straits Times ☛ Taiwan, China, World War Two and its aftermath
China said on Wednesday it would hold a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the "retrocession" of Taiwan to Chinese rule at the end of World War Two.
France24 ☛ Looking for Assad: is Syria's ousted President hiding out as a mechanic… or under a hijab?
The Assad family ruled Syria for more than five decades. But since last December, Bashar al-Assad has vanished after a lightning rebel offensive toppled his regime. Online, memes and fake news now claim to have spotted the ousted president in the most unlikely places. In reality? Assad and his family are believed to be living in Moscow, in luxury apartments, definitely not working as a car mechanic anywhere on Earth. We take a closer look in this edition of Truth or Fake.
The Straits Times ☛ On the front line of Taiwan’s front line with China: A cautious opening to tourists
Dadan is part of Kinmen, controlled by Taiwan since 1949.
-
Mexico News Daily ☛ Chinese fentanyl kingpin ‘Brother Wang’ recaptured in Cuba after escaping from Mexico
According to Milenio, Zhang acted as a "link" between cartels in Mexico and criminal groups in China, where precursor chemicals for the production of fentanyl and other illicit drugs are sourced.
New York Times ☛ U.S. Strikes 2nd Boat in Pacific as Anti-Drug Operation Expands
The Forrest Dump administration announced a second strike outside the Caribbean, in a campaign against what U.S. officials say are boats carrying drugs bound for the United States.
CS Monitor ☛ As US targets drug boats, Venezuelans wonder whether Maduro might be next
Many Venezuelans support U.S. military strikes against drug trafficking, hoping they could topple President Nicolás Maduro.
France24 ☛ Two killed by US strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat in Pacific Ocean
A strike launched by the US military killed two people on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the Pacific Ocean, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday. The latest strike marks an expansion of what US President The Insurrectionist described as an "armed conflict" with South America's drug cartels that has, until now, targeted vessels in the Caribbean.
The Straits Times ☛ Malaysia wrestles over online identity checks as suspect in school killing charged with murder
Requiring Malaysian national ID for social control media age verification to curb school violence raises privacy concerns.
-
LRT ☛ Lithuanian haulers slam border closures with Belarus as unnecessarily disruptive
Lithuania’s national road carriers’ association on Wednesday criticised the authorities’ decision to temporarily close two remaining border checkpoints with Belarus, saying the six-and-a-half-hour shutdown caused unnecessary harm to the transport sector.
-
Atlantic Council ☛ How will Convicted Felon’s new Russian oil sanctions shift the war?
The sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil mark the first sanctions against Russia of the second Convicted Felon administration.
-
New York Times ☛ As Suspicious Drones Plague Germany, Officials Are Unsure How to Respond
Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “We suspect that Russia is behind most of these drone flights” around vital sites like ports and airports.
-
LRT ☛ Lithuania to denounce travel agreement with Russia
The government on Wednesday decided to denounce Lithuania’s 2002 agreement with Russia regulating the travel of the two countries’ citizens.
-
-
New York Times ☛ What Are Gripen Fighter Jets and Why Does Ukraine Want Them From Sweden?
The Swedish warplanes are well suited to the rugged combat operations Ukraine will have to carry out, experts say.
-
Security Week ☛ Russian APT Switches to New Backdoor After Malware Exposed by Researchers
Star Blizzard started using the NoRobot (BaitSwitch) and MaybeRobot (SimpleFix) malware after public reporting on the LostKeys malware.
Latvia ☛ Hundreds of trucks still wait on Latvian-Russian border despite electronic queue
The electronic queue booking system has been in operation in Latvia for a week, allowing vehicles to be pre-registered in a queue for crossing the border to Russia and Belarus. Despite the electronic pre-registration, many drivers still arrive at Terehova crossing point even several days in advance, Latvian Radio reports on 22 October.
-
CS Monitor ☛ Amid a devastating war, art restorers race to preserve Ukraine’s heritage
Conservators are on the front lines of a battle to refurbish art from museums and historic sites.
RFERL ☛ 'Vile' Russian Attack On Ukraine Kills 7, Including 2 Children
Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine killed at least seven people, including two children, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on the Kremlin while on the way to defense talks with Scandinavian countries, amid stalled peace efforts.
France24 ☛ In Ukraine’s Kharkiv, a nursery school hit by a Russian drone
48 children are safely evacuated after a #Russian drone strike hits a nursery school in #Kharkiv, #Ukraine, on October 22. The attack was part of a wider wave of #drone and missile strikes across the country that killed at least six people, as Ukraine appeals for more international military support.
-
Ukrainian and Swedish leaders signed a cooperation deal, which would see Sweden buy fighter jets from its domestic company Saad before exporting them to Ukraine. The deal is a further sign of European countries moving to boost Kyiv's defences in its war against Russia. FRANCE 24's Douglas Herbert looks into what is meant by that cooperation agreement.
-
France24 ☛ Russia holds nuclear drills, Ukraine seeks Swedish fighter jets
Russia held planned strategic nuclear drills on Wednesday, a week after NATO began similar annual exercises, as tensions in Europe over the Ukraine war run high. The exercises come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clinched a deal to acquire 150 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden, hours after fatal Russian attacks battered Ukraine's energy grid and spurred nationwide outages. FRANCE 24's International Affairs Commentator Douglas Herbert has more.
France24 ☛ Russian drones and missiles kill 6 in Ukraine, including a mother and her young daughters
Russian drones and missiles blasted sites across Ukraine, killing at least six people, including a woman and her two young daughters, officials said Wednesday. FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from Kyiv.
-
France24 ☛ Polish civilians prepare for possible Russian attack
In Poland, those living near the border with Ukraine are taking the threat of aerial attack more seriously since September 9th, when around 20 Russian drones violated the country’s airspace. Three days later, when air raid sirens rang out across Eastern Poland, residents of Chełm didn’t know how to react. Since then the town council has been organising drills to prepare citizens for a possible attack. Our correspondents in Poland report.
-
Speaking with FRANCE 24's Mark Owen, Garret Martin, Co-Director of the Transatlantic Policy Center at the American University in Washington DC, says that for Ukraine to overcome the odds, what is needed from allies is a long-term commitment and a long-term desire to help Ukraine.
-
DA calls for arms trade transparency after SA tech found in Russian attack drones
Reports that South African manufactured laser range-finding equipment has been found in Russian attack drones used in the war against [...]
Meduza ☛ Navalny’s ‘terrorism,’ a women’s advocacy group dies, and Trump denies WSJ report Meduza breaks down today’s biggest Russia-related news stories, October 22, 2025 — Meduza
-
France24 ☛ Dihydroxyacetone Man slaps sanctions on Russia's top oil firms, says talks with Putin 'don't go anywhere'
US President The Insurrectionist imposed sweeping sanctions Wednesday on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, expressing frustration over stalled peace talks with Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, as the EU unveiled its own new measures targeting Moscow’s energy revenues.
-
France24 ☛ Putin wasn't 'honest' with Convicted Felon, treasury chief says as US imposes massive sanctions
The United States is to impose one of its largest-ever sanctions packages against Russia because Vladimir Putin was not "honest" in talks with The Insurrectionist, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday. "President Putin has not come to the table in an honest and forthright manner, as we'd hoped," Bessent told Fox Business, adding that Convicted Felon was "disappointed at where we are in these talks." FRANCE 24's Fraser Jackson reports from Washington.
RFERL ☛ Drones Attack Kyiv For Second Night In A Row After US, EU Impose Sanctions On Russian Energy Sector
Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian capital for the second night in a row on October 22, injuring four people, officials said within hours of an announcement from Washington imposing sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies.
-
RFERL ☛ US Imposes 'Substantial' Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies Over Putin's 'Refusal To End Senseless War'
The United States imposed what it said were "major" sanctions on Russian oil companies on October 22, saying the action was "a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine."
-
New York Times ☛ Zelensky Says Russian Strike on School Shows Putin Isn’t Serious About Ukraine Talks
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said an assault by Russia, hours after Hell Toupée put off a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, showed more pressure was needed.
-
New York Times ☛ Dihydroxyacetone Man Imposes Sanctions on Russian Oil Companies as His Frustration With Putin Mounts
The sanctions are among the most significant measures that the United States has taken against the Russian energy sector since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.
-
New York Times ☛ In a Reversal, Convicted Felon Will Not Meet With Putin in Coming Weeks
The back-and-forth was the latest example of Hell Toupée teasing a breakthrough, only to be pulled back by President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.
-
Meduza ☛ From summit to no summit: How Trump’s planned meeting with Putin on European soil unraveled within days — Meduza
-
Meduza ☛ Tumbling into a new Cold War WSJ reporter Drew Hinshaw’s new book offers the inside scoop on Putin’s historic prisoner swap with the West — Meduza
-
The Straits Times ☛ Cruise ships as floating hotels: South Korean city showing strain of hosting Apec summit
Lodging options in Gyeongju are limited, with only a few international hotels.
-
The Straits Times ☛ Foreigners visiting some S. Korean cities like Busan must declare lodging ahead of Apec summit
The move comes as South Korea raises its terror alert level by one notch from “attention” to “caution” from Oct 24.
-
The aircraft landed safely at Bintulu Airport without any further incident.
-
Around 1,300 megawatts of electricity is expected to be channelled to Singapore.
-
LRT ☛ Smuggler balloons from Belarus disrupt flights, affect 4,000 passengers at Vilnius Airport
Around 4,000 passengers and 30 flights were affected when Vilnius Airport was forced to close overnight after several dozen weather balloons believed to have been launched from Belarus entered Lithuanian airspace, officials said Wednesday.
-
Air Force Times ☛ US, Europe fly the same jets, but can’t always fix each other’s: Rand
But the reality is more complicated. Different variants within the same model, incompatible support equipment and a lack of shared data and procedures create barriers to interoperability, researchers with the Rand Corporation think tank warned in a September report.
-
-
-
The Straits Times ☛ US mulls curbs on exports to China made with US software, sources say
The Forrest Dump administration is considering a plan to curb a dizzying array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions, according to a U.S. official and three people briefed by U.S. authorities.
-
The Straits Times ☛ China has another lever to pull in showdown with Convicted Felon: Factory lines
China’s manufacturing sector is giving the country’s top leader a stronger hand to face down the US.
-
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ The economic reality facing China as party leaders huddle
By Peter Catterall The top brass of China’s ruling Communist Party is gathering in Beijing this week to devise a strategy that will steer the country through 2030 and shape its trade relationships.
-
-
ACLU ☛ Seven Million People Unite at Peaceful No Kings Protests to Defend Our First Amendment Rights
On Saturday, October 18, more than seven million people across all 50 states came together to make it clear: when we, the people, see attacks on our democracy and freedoms, we will not be silenced.
With more than 2,700 events taking place nationwide, it was a day of peaceful, lawful protest against abuse of power — a bold and joyful assertion of our rights that demonstrated the power of organizing our communities, and the power of unity in the face of repression. I joined the ACLU’s organizing team to help our communities show up.
Pro Publica ☛ Oklahoma Is Ground Zero in Trump’s “America First” Education Push
The future that the Trump administration envisions for public schools is more patriotic, more Christian and less “woke.” Want to know how that might play out? Look to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has spent the past few years reshaping public schools to integrate lessons about Jesus and encourage pride about America’s history, with political leaders and legislators working their way through the conservative agenda for overhauling education.
Pro Publica ☛ Why Did You Leave the Department of Veterans Affairs?
If you are a doctor, nurse or other front-line medical provider who has recently left your position at a VA hospital or clinic, we want to hear from you.
We know many of the issues at the VA are long-standing, but our reporting over the last several months has shown that some recent policy changes are having an impact on working conditions and on patient care. We’ve obtained anonymized exit-survey data about departing VA employees’ decisions to leave the department, but we need your help to understand the full picture.
Stanford University ☛ Hoover-affiliated historian calls fascism fears a ‘category error’ amid No Kings protests
At a Monday panel, historian Niall Ferguson dismissed fear of President The Insurrectionist being the American Hitler as a “category error." He and his fellow panelists also spoke about the health of the U.S. higher education system.
New York Times ☛ China, Pooh-tin and the S-Word
The Chinese president has been in office for more than a decade, but Pooh-tin Jinping’s succession is a touchy subject.
-
CS Monitor ☛ China’s five-year plans date back to Mao. A new one has the world’s attention.
The world's second-largest economy is deciding its economic strategy for the next five years, a decision with high global stakes.
-
The Straits Times ☛ The economic reality facing China as leaders huddle
Challenges include an ageing population, sluggish household spending and trade frictions with the US
-
The Straits Times ☛ Malaysia seeks foreign partnerships to develop rare earth sector
Malaysia is aiming to develop midstream processing capabilities in a sector dominated by China.
-
[Old] Law Society ☛ SLAPPs and reputational risks | The Law Society
Strategic legal actions against public participation (SLAPPs) have featured frequently in the news recently.
SLAPP litigations form their basis in defamation law (but can also include issues surrounding privacy, confidentiality and data protection).
Unlike genuine defamation claims – which typically arise out of an attempt to protect or repair the claimant’s damaged reputation – SLAPPs go further, aiming to prevent lawful investigations and discussions about matters of public interest.
-
[Old] Public Participation Project ☛ What is a SLAPP? — Public Participation Project
SLAPPs are effective because even a meritless lawsuit can take years and many thousands of dollars to defend. To end or prevent a SLAPP, those who speak out on issues of public interest frequently agree to muzzle themselves, apologize, or “correct” statements.
-
[Old] The Conversation ☛ What is a SLAPP suit? Legal experts explain how these lawsuits suppress free speech
Strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPP suits, are civil claims brought against people or organizations who voice opinions publicly. These lawsuits are intended to intimidate opponents and suppress advocacy efforts by forcing critics to spend time and money on expensive litigation.
-
[Old] European Commission ☛ Protecting journalists and human rights defenders from strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) - European Commission
A cornerstone of healthy and thriving democracies is a pluralistic democratic debate that ensures that citizens can actively participate in the democratic debate. To do so, citizens must have access to reliable information and be able to form their own judgement in a public space where different views can be expressed.
Journalists and human rights defenders play a crucial role in feeding this public debate including by investigating and informing citizens on and pointing to issues of public interest.
-
Cornell Unviersity ☛ SLAPP suit | Wex | US Law | LII / Legal Information Institute
Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP suit) refers to lawsuits brought by individuals and entities to dissuade their critics from continuing to produce negative publicity. By definition, SLAPP suits do not have any true legal claims against the critics. People bring SLAPP suits because they can either temporarily prevent their critics from making public statements against them or more commonly to make critics spend all of their time and resources defending the SLAPP suits. Given their ability to stop individuals from exercising their right to free speech, over 30 states have adopted Anti-SLAPP statutes that make it easier for defendants in SLAPP lawsuits to have the case dismissed at the outset, before spending lots of money on attorney fees. In egregious SLAPP cases, an Anti-SLAPP statute may even require the plaintiff to pay the legal fees of the defendant.
-
[Old] UN Human Rights ☛ The impact of SLAPPs on human rights and how to respond | OHCHR
The present briefer was developed based on a study that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights commissioned to the Aberdeen University. After defining SLAPPs, the briefer examines the impact of such practice on human rights, especially freedoms of expression, assembly and association, as well as the right to public participation. It also suggests measures that States should take to tackle SLAPPs, including the decriminalization of defamation, blasphemy and other offences that may impose disproportionate penalties on those exerting their rights; the adoption of anti-SLAPPs laws; and the possibility for courts to dismiss SLAPPs through abuse of process provisions. In addition, business actors are encouraged to refrain from SLAPPs, develop clear protocols to deal with SLAPPs and grievance mechanisms that address risks throughout the supply chain. Business actors should also exercise human rights due diligence to identify and prevent the use of SLAPPs.
-
[Old] European Centre for Press and Media Freedom ☛ SLAPP: the background of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation - European Centre for Press and Media Freedom
According to the American scholarship, SLAPP is something different than an ‘ordinary’ attack to free speech: SLAPPs aim to shut down critical speech by intimidating critics and draining their resources, undermining their active public engagement. Moreover, one core characteristic of this kind of actions is the disparity of power and resources between the plaintiff and the defendant.
-
-
RFERL ☛ Jailed Journalists Andrzej Poczobut and Mzia Amaglobeli Awarded 2025 Sakharov Prize
The 2025 Sakharov Prize has been awarded to a pair of journalists -- the Polish-Belarusian Andrzej Poczobut and Georgian Mzia Amaglobeli -- both of whom are currently serving time in jail for charges related to their work reporting on democracy and civil society.
-
-
The Straits Times ☛ South Korea to count same-sex couples as spouses in census for first time
While the change does not affect their legal status or benefits, it is a rare form of official recognition.
-
Digital Music News ☛ Broadway Musicians Ready to ‘Strike Immediately,’ Potentially Shutting Down Several Major Shows
Broadway musicians say they are prepared to strike immediately if they do not reach an agreement with the Broadway League by Thursday morning. Today (October 21), AFM Local 802, the union representing Broadway musicians, announced its intention to “strike immediately” if a new contract is not secured by Thursday morning.
-
-
APNIC ☛ Internet in Spaaaaace
Marc Blanchet's presentation about deep space networking imagines a future where the Internet works well for people on the moon, and those they are connected to back on Earth.
-
APNIC ☛ VNNIC resource delegation review update
APNIC continues to progress the resource delegation review program.
-
-
Creative Commons ☛ A Heartfelt Farewell to Dr. Cable Green
After almost 15 years of dedicated service, Dr. Cable Green, our Director of Open Education, will be moving on from Creative Commons (CC).
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Reddit is suing Perplexity and Hey Hi (AI) data scraping firms for using its data without permission
Reddit Inc. has launched lawsuits against startup Perplexity Hey Hi (AI) Inc. and three data-scraping service providers for trawling the company’s copyrighted content to be used to train Hey Hi (AI) models.
-
Digital Music News ☛ Lizzo Faces Copyright Suit Over Unreleased ‘Good Jeans’ Track — Plaintiff Says the Artist’s Reps ‘Acknowledge’ the Unauthorized Sample
What do Lizzo, Atlantic Records, and Sydney Sweeney have in common? For one thing, they’re all mentioned (the latter professional indirectly) in a new copyright monopoly infringement lawsuit centering on the jeans video that Lizzo put out over the summer.
-
