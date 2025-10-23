news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (inih, mingw-exiv2, and mod_http2), SUSE (ffmpeg-4, kernel, libqt5-qtbase, protobuf, python-ldap, and python313), and Ubuntu (erlang, ffmpeg, linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-oem-6.14, linux-oracle,
linux-oracle-6.14, linux-raspi, linux-realtime, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.14, linux-azure-nvidia-6.14, linux-azure-fips, linux-oracle-5.4, and linux-realtime-6.14).
-
Krebs On Security ☛ Canada Fines Cybercrime Friendly Cryptomus $176M
Financial regulators in Canada this week levied $176 million in fines against Cryptomus, a digital payments platform that supports dozens of Russian cryptocurrency exchanges and websites hawking cybercrime services. The penalties for violating Canada’s anti money-laundering laws come ten months after KrebsOnSecurity noted that Cryptomus’s Vancouver street address was home to dozens of foreign currency dealers, money transfer businesses, and cryptocurrency exchanges — none of which were physically located there.
-
Jon Chiappetta: Solving a Final Remaining Performance Impact with Mutli-Threaded Operation by using Connection-State Mapping in the Highly-Modified OpenVPN Source Code [Implementation]
In my previous blog post, I started examining strange performance issues with using my network-wide, highly-modified OpenVPN application setup. I noticed that everything ran fast and speedy in bulk-mode, however, in mtio-mode things began to not work as smoothly as expected (speed tests were good, TCP seemed alright, but UDP appeared fairly impacted).
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
How Distroless Containers Defend Against [Microsoft] npm Malware Attacks
The npm breach shows why distroless containers matter. Learn how minimal, continuously rebuilt images strengthen cloud-native supply-chain security.
-