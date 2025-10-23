Linux and GNU/Linux Leftovers

Boqun Feng spoke at Kangrejos 2025 about adding a frequently needed API for Rust drivers that need to handle interrupts: interrupt-aware spinlocks. Most drivers will need to communicate information from interrupt handlers to main driver code, and this exchange is frequently synchronized with the use of spinlocks. While his first attempts ran into problems, Feng's ultimate solution could help prevent bugs in C code as well, by tracking the number of nested scopes that have disabled interrupts. The patch set, which contains work from Feng and Lyude Paul, is still under review.

Code that acquires a spinlock needs to disable preemption: otherwise, if it were preempted, everything else contending for the lock would just pointlessly burn CPU time. The same thing (almost) applies to using spinlocks in interrupts, Feng said. If kernel code acquires a spinlock in process context, and then an interrupt arrives, the handler for which tries to acquire the same lock, the system will deadlock. The simple rule in the kernel is that if a lock is ever used in both interrupt handler and process context, the lock must be "irq-safe" (meaning that the acquirer disables interrupts when appropriate). The kernel's lockdep tool will check that this rule is followed.