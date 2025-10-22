original
The Fall of Windows: Vista 10 and 11
After the prior Vistas Microsoft wanted to make something "new" - something with more clown computing on which to charge "rents" from users and hold their data hostage.
Android had already become bigger than Windows and many businesses, households etc. were moving to Apple, among other companies (there were also competing "clowns").
By this point, Microsoft was left with not much to offer, so it 'invented' phony trends and promoted "hey hi" (AI) as some sort of "revolution". No, this won't end well.
Windows is rotting to death. █