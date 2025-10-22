news
Applications: devise-otp 2.0, Valkey 9.0.0, RustDesk Released 1.4.3, Tinkercad, and More
Josef Strzibny: devise-otp 2.0 released
The OTP plugin for Devise I help to maintain goes 2.0 this week. Here is what’s new and how to upgrade.
What’s new
We tried to address a couple of things in this release, mainly support for lockable strategy, improving locale files, and fixing Hotwire and Remember me support. On top we refactored some code, cleaned up ERB views, and added Rubocop and linting.
LWN ☛ Valkey 9.0.0 released
Version 9.0.0 of the Valkey distributed key-value database has been released.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ RustDesk Released 1.4.3 with Multi-Monitor for Wayland & Virtual Mouse
RustDesk, the popular free open-source remote desktop software, released version 1.4.3 few days ago. RustDesk is yet another remote desktop solution written in Rust, which works in Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and web browser. It features peer-to-peer encrypted connection and self-hosting server support.
Hackaday ☛ Tinkercad Continues To Grow Up
It is easy to write off Tinkercad as a kid’s toy. It is easy enough for kids to learn and it uses bright colors looking more like a video game than a CAD tool. We use a variety of CAD tools, but for something quick, sometimes Tinkercad is just the ticket. Earlier this year, Tinkercad got a sketch feature, something many other CAD programs have and, now, you can even revolve the sketch to form complex objects. Tinkercad guru [HL ModTech] shows you how in the video below.
Conversion Arch GNU/Linux BTRFS LV from 20 GB to maximum available size on virtual disk (/dev/vda)