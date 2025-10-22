Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

The SEI Photometer is an astonishing device. Produced in Salford from 1948 until the 1960s, it looks like something that should be used while wearing a lab coat, a spacesuit or perhaps in a submarine. And so, of course, it was. It was what would today be called ‘dual use’: the Geiger-counter attachment (now very rare) was available for purchase by members of the public, but certain other attachments were not. It is best, even today, not to discuss these attachments in a forum not all of whose readers may have the appropriate clearance and I will therefore not mention them further here, but describe only the photographic applications of the device. I cannot comment on whether I am in possession of any of these attachments.