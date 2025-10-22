news
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Linux Gizmos ☛ Silicon Labs SixG301 Series 3 SoCs Target Zigbee, Matter, and Thread Development
Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASUS Adds Amston Lake Atom x7000RE Based Models to Its Windows 11 IoT Lineup
ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU
Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.
Troy Patterson ☛ Suggested Read: The Day My Smart Vacuum Turned Against Me
Once it is out of warranty, with nothing to lose, a complete disassembly and review take place. It is well worth the read to learn about what a smart vacuum does.
Tim Bradshaw ☛ The SEI photometer
The SEI Photometer is an astonishing device. Produced in Salford from 1948 until the 1960s, it looks like something that should be used while wearing a lab coat, a spacesuit or perhaps in a submarine. And so, of course, it was. It was what would today be called ‘dual use’: the Geiger-counter attachment (now very rare) was available for purchase by members of the public, but certain other attachments were not. It is best, even today, not to discuss these attachments in a forum not all of whose readers may have the appropriate clearance and I will therefore not mention them further here, but describe only the photographic applications of the device. I cannot comment on whether I am in possession of any of these attachments.