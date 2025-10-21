news
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18
Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.
VirtualBox 7.2.4 also updates Linux Guest Additions with additional fixes for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.7 kernels, fixes an issue when multiple port forwarding rules that affected the NAT functionality, and fixes a VirtualBox VM Manager crash that occurred when the host was resumed from sleep.