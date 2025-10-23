The FSF considers large language models

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

The Internet is as vast and diverse as the people around the world who use it every day. Because of this diversity—both in uses and users alike—there are countless topics or initiatives we could focus on to maintain and improve the Internet for everyone.

The FSF considers large language models

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2025



The Free Software Foundation's Licensing and Compliance Lab concerns itself with many aspects of software licensing, Krzysztof Siewicz said at the beginning of his 2025 GNU Tools Cauldron session. These include supporting projects that are facing licensing challenges, collecting copyright assignments, and addressing GPL violations. In this session, though, there was really only one topic that the audience wanted to know about: the interaction between free-software licensing and large language models (LLMs).

Anybody hoping to exit the session with clear answers about the status of LLM-created code was bound to be disappointed; the FSF, too, is trying to figure out what this landscape looks like. The organization is currently running a survey of free-software projects with the intent of gathering information about what position those projects are taking with regard to LLM-authored code. From that information (and more), the FSF eventually hopes to come up with guidance of its own.

Nick Clifton asked whether the FSF is working on a new version of the GNU General Public License — a GPLv4 — that takes LLM-generated code into account. No license changes are under consideration now, Siewicz answered; instead, the FSF is considering adjustments to the Free Software Definition first.

Siewicz continued that LLM-generated code is problematic from a free-software point of view because, among other reasons, the models themselves are usually non-free, as is the software used to train them. Clifton asked why the training code mattered; Siewicz said that at this point he was just highlighting the concern that some feel. There are people who want to avoid proprietary software even when it is being run by others.

