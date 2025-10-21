This versions updates to the 15.2.0 upstream release made today. It brings a few changes over Armadillo 15.0 (see below for more). It follows the most recent RcppArmadillo 15.0.2-2 release and the Armadillo 15 upstream transition with its dual focus on moving on from C++11 and deprecation of a number of API access points. As we had a few releases last month to manage the transition, we will sit this upgrade out and not upload to CRAN in order to normalize our update cadence towards the desired ‘about six in six months’ (that the CRAN Policy asks for). One can of course install as usual directly from the GitHub repository as well as from r-universe which also offers binaries for all CRAN platforms.