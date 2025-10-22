news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Forging Fedora’s Future with Forgejo
We in the CLE team and wider Fedora infra space have been talking about the future of Fedora’s development infrastructure for a while. Now it is starting to take shape, as Ryan outlined in the soft launch blog post: Both staging and production Forgejo instances are up and running in the RDU3 datacenter. That means the work of moving away from pagure.io is no longer theoretical. It is happening.
Red Hat Official ☛ Overcoming the cost and complexity of AI inference at scale
AI inference—the process of using a trained model to generate an output—is the most resource-intensive and costly part of an AI application, especially because it happens constantly during production. Inefficient inference can compromise an AI project's potential return on investment (ROI) and negatively impact customer experience due to high latency.
Red Hat Official ☛ Learn Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization concepts from a VMware Admin Background with this learning path
The high-level guide to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization as a VMware admin learning path is designed to bridge the learning gap many face when moving from traditional virtualization solutions to Kubernetes workflows. This blog provides a glimpse into what's included in the path so you can take on OpenShift Virtualization with confidence.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Discover cut $1.4 million from its annual AWS budget in two game days
Anyone who's ever touched a public cloud has likely encountered an accidental overage payment. That's a problem, but it's even more problematic that it's deceptively easy to overlook a single instance of this when you're dealing in hundreds at a time. At Discover, the financial services company recently acquired by Capital One, developers found a way to solve their overage problems—and implement serious cost savings. It’s not surprising that a company offering credit cards would understand the value of cost optimization in the cloud. What is surprising, however, is that in those two days, they managed to cut their cloud bill by $1.4 million each year.