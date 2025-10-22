Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Anyone who's ever touched a public cloud has likely encountered an accidental overage payment. That's a problem, but it's even more problematic that it's deceptively easy to overlook a single instance of this when you're dealing in hundreds at a time. At Discover, the financial services company recently acquired by Capital One, developers found a way to solve their overage problems—and implement serious cost savings. It’s not surprising that a company offering credit cards would understand the value of cost optimization in the cloud. What is surprising, however, is that in those two days, they managed to cut their cloud bill by $1.4 million each year.