Free and Open Source Software

Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

GIGABYTE AI TOP ATOM Introduces NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Performance for the Desktop

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

Orange Pi Previews Compact SBC with Eight-Core Allwinner A733 SoC

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

HackerBox 0119 Geopositioning Explores GPS and Mapping

HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

9to5Linux

SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 19th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

Free and Open Source Software

News Cycles Perish, But GNU/Linux is Getting More (Relative) Limelight [original]

  
Implementing Search for Tux Machines Would Help Find Old Articles [original]

  
Vista 10 Died One Week Ago and GNU/Linux is Gaining [original]

  
The Real Xubuntu Story is a Story of Neglect by Microsoft Canonical [original]

  
User Flags Possible Malware Incident on Xubuntu.org

  
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download

  
Richard Stallman to Give Another Talk Today in Bavaria (Bavarian Academy of Science) [original]

  
Uptime Kuma 2.0 Arrives with MariaDB Support, Modern UI Refresh

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

  
Today in Techrights

  
Applications: Jellyfin, Carburetor, and InstallAware

  
As Windows 10 Support Ends, Majority Of Users Are Migrating To Linux

  
Windows 10's demise could be Linux's gain if the flood of defectors is anything to go by

  
These Are My Favorite Portable Linux Apps to Keep on a Flash Drive

  
I found the new Asmi Linux fast and fun to use - if you're not afraid of a little setup work

  
How I turned a Gaming Mini-PC into my first home server

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Jellyfin 10.11 Media Server Arrives with Backup Support, FFmpeg 7.1, and More

  
Kwort – minimalist and fast Linux distribution

  
CRUX – lightweight Linux distribution

  
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes

  
Is this Linux mini PC a viable alternative to Windows? Here's why it worked out for me

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Linuz Devices, Open Hardware, and Gadgets

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Debian: Proxmox VE, Colin Watson, and Otto Kekäläinen:

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features

  
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Daily Builds Now Available for Download

  
I used Linux exclusively for five months instead of Windows, and I was surprised by what I didn't miss

  
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: Kubuntu 25.10

  
Brett Wilson LLP Versus Women Victims of Violent Men [original]

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.4, Linux 6.12.54, Linux 6.6.113, Linux 6.1.157, and Linux 5.15.195

  
Less Eating, More Feeding [original]

  
Kernel prepatch 6.18-rc2

  
Today in Techrights

  
I discovered this one Linux feature and it makes Windows look embarrassing

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 19th, 2025

  
Android Leftovers

  
Node.js 25 Released with V8 14.1, New Permissions

  
Alacritty 0.16 Terminal Emulator Released with Unicode 17 Support

  
Desktop/Laptop: Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Beta (System76), GNU/Linux Considerations, and "Windows 10 Refugees Flock to GNU/Linux"

  
NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based Distro With a Brand New DE Written for Wayland from Ground Up

  
GNU Web Site Down Due to Heavy Demand or More DDoS by LLM Bots [original]

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

  
OK153-S: New single-board computer with Linux features both ARM and RISC-V processors

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350, Raspberry Pi Pico, and More

  
BSD and Linux Kernel: ZFS, ZPool, and fsync()

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Pips, Proton Experimental, Steam, and More

  
KDE: Skrooge, KDE Gardening, and Pixel Perfection (Qml)

  
today's howtos

  
Barry Kauler on Distro Development

  
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is nigh and KDE is 29 years old; help us celebrate!

  
PeaZip 10.7 File Archiver Adds Image Thumbnails on Linux

  
Tux Machines Never Deletes Factual Pages [original]

  
A Satirical Guide to Surviving the Subscription Economy

  
Today in Techrights

  
