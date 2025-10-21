news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Nanocoder - local-first CLI coding agent - LinuxLinks
Nanocoder is a local-first CLI coding agent that brings the power of agentic coding tools like Claude Code and Gemini CLI to local models or controlled APIs like OpenRouter.
Built with privacy and control in mind, Nanocoder supports multiple AI providers with tool support for file operations and command execution.
This is free and open source software.
Jimmy - convert your notes to Markdown - LinuxLinks
Jimmy is a tool to convert your notes from different formats to Markdown.
The tool converts notes from various formats (like OneNote, Google Keep and Synology Note Station) to Markdown. It can be used to migrate between note apps, create a human-readable backup of your notes or prepare your notes for a Large Language Model.
This is free and open source software.
Rill - operational BI tool - LinuxLinks
Rill delivers a fast path from data lake to dashboard. For data engineers and analysts, it provides rapid, self-service dashboards built directly on raw data lakes, eliminating traditional BI complexity.
For data consumers, it ensures reliable, fast-loading dashboards with accurate, real-time metrics.
Unlike most BI tools, Rill comes with its own embedded in-memory database powered by DuckDB or ClickHouse. Data and compute are co-located, and queries return in milliseconds, so you can pivot, slice, and drill-down into your data instantly.
This is free and open source software.
Dinfo - detailed information about a directory - LinuxLinks
Dinfo (Directory Info) is a C# tool that provides detailed information about a directory.
It uses Spectre.Console to create a clean and colorful TUI, showing files, lines, size, permissions, and file type statistics.
This is free and open source software.