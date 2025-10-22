news
Games: THRASHER, The Outlast Trials, UTOPIA MUST FALL, and More
THRASHER the mind-melting follow-up to Thumper releases November and Steam Deck optimised | GamingOnLinux
Previously only available in VR, THRASHER is the mind-melting follow-up to Thumper and it's confirmed to arrive on Steam on November 7th. It will come with full Steam Deck support and optimisations, with the developer noting it should run at a smooth "90fps".
The Outlast Trials new PvP invasion mode is out now with Easy Anti-Cheat added | GamingOnLinux
The Outlast Trials from Red Barrels has a huge new update out now that brings in a PvP invasion mode, and there's also now anti-cheat added into the game.
The incredible UTOPIA MUST FALL has a big performance upgrade and now Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
UTOPIA MUST FALL is absolutely one of the best arcade-styled base defense games made in modern times, and now it's massively better with a new update.
Valve doing more of a Steam Deck push with their Steam Deck Verified game pages | GamingOnLinux
Valve are still pushing their Steam Deck ahead with many developers now adding their own special dedicated Steam Deck Verified page.
Fight the nazis to rescue your dog in the new free shooter Darkenstein 3D out now | GamingOnLinux
Inspired by some of the classics like Return to Castle Wolfenstein and DOOM, the free shooter Darkenstein 3D has released and it's a rip-roaring good time. Disclosure: their press team provided GamingOnLinux with a key.
Want to avoid AI gen on Steam? This browser userscript might save your day | GamingOnLinux
With more and more game developers creating AI slop, or just using AI generation for stupid things in their games, we need more ways to avoid them.