HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

original

The Real Xubuntu Story is a Story of Neglect by Microsoft Canonical

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2025,

updated Oct 21, 2025



We've already reported Xubuntu's site was compromised. We reported this 1.5 months ago. It wasn't even hard to see as the issue was made abundantly clear/apparent in Planet Ubuntu.

Where was Microsoft Canonical? Promoting Microsoft-controlled (GitHub) Rust at GNU's expense? Hiring spies instead of developers who have actual grasp and experience*?

What has Microsoft Canonical become? Just another Microsoft?

All this fiasco was easily preventable. If only Microsoft Canonical gave a "f" (freedom). █

____

* The media has chosen not to explain who makes these decisions and where he came from. Similarly, as noted here a week ago, Debian puts spies in charge of packages. Consider Pierre-Elliott Bécue. "Bécue sent his application to become a Debian Developer on 10 November 2017," Pocock reports. Shortly afterwards he spent several years working for 'French GCHQ' (ANSSI, agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d'information).