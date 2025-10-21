original
The Real Xubuntu Story is a Story of Neglect by Microsoft Canonical
We've already reported Xubuntu's site was compromised. We reported this 1.5 months ago. It wasn't even hard to see as the issue was made abundantly clear/apparent in Planet Ubuntu.
Where was Microsoft Canonical? Promoting Microsoft-controlled (GitHub) Rust at GNU's expense? Hiring spies instead of developers who have actual grasp and experience*?
What has Microsoft Canonical become? Just another Microsoft?
All this fiasco was easily preventable. If only Microsoft Canonical gave a "f" (freedom). █
____
* The media has chosen not to explain who makes these decisions and where he came from. Similarly, as noted here a week ago, Debian puts spies in charge of packages. Consider Pierre-Elliott Bécue. "Bécue sent his application to become a Debian Developer on 10 November 2017," Pocock reports. Shortly afterwards he spent several years working for 'French GCHQ' (ANSSI, agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d'information).