Qlipmon is a clipboard history saver with native rofi plugin and DBUS interface.

There are two components:

A server that runs in the background (run from startx or via systemctl –user (start/enable/disable) qlipmon-server.service) and saves every clipboard selection in memory A rofi plugin that allows you to select previous clipboard selections

Configuration for the server can be done either via the command line (qlipmon –help) or via ini file stored in $HOME/.config/qlipmon/server.ini

After running each of the components the ini files should be populated with sensible default values.

This is free and open source software.