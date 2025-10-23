news
Qlipmon - clipboard manager - LinuxLinks
Qlipmon is a clipboard history saver with native rofi plugin and DBUS interface.
There are two components:
A server that runs in the background (run from startx or via systemctl –user (start/enable/disable) qlipmon-server.service) and saves every clipboard selection in memory A rofi plugin that allows you to select previous clipboard selections
Configuration for the server can be done either via the command line (qlipmon –help) or via ini file stored in $HOME/.config/qlipmon/server.ini
After running each of the components the ini files should be populated with sensible default values.
This is free and open source software.
The Tradeoff between Silence and Power with Mini PCs - LinuxLinks
I have a lot more options making a fanless PC if it’s a desktop machine. Large CPU coolers from the likes of NoFan or Noctua are not that expensive, will sufficiently cool fairly high TDP processors, and will fit in a large case. Fanless power supplies (or at least a Zero RPM mode) are widely available.
Options for a fanless mini PC are more limited. Something like the Akasa Turing RC Pro fanless case springs to mind as a good solution to house a reasonably powerful CPU such as an Intel Ultra Core 7 255H CPU with complete silence. But achieving absolute silence is often an expensive solution. When it comes to a mini PC I’m willing to tolerate some fan noise, but I still want the machine as quiet as possible.
I’ve tested many mini PCs over the years. Some of them are miserable from a noise perspective.
I’m writing series for 3 powerful mini PCs from Minisforum, ASRock Industrial, and BOSGAME. In this article I’ll give you an impartial appraisal of their quietness. Their power supplies are fanless (as you’d expect) but none of the machines are fanless. I’ll take you through each purely from a noise perspective.
Sound is more discernible when there are noise changes. For example, a machine with a constant low hum is more preferable than a machine that has large deviations in noise.
sshmate - simplify interactions with SSH servers - LinuxLinks
sshmate is a tool designed to simplify interactions with SSH servers. It provides an easy way to connect to servers by assigning a name to an address.
After adding a connection, you can directly connect to the server using the name you provided. It also allows adding log messages to existing connections. These log messages serve as additional descriptions of the server, making it easier to remember what the server is for and how it’s been changed over time. For example, you might add log messages like upgraded mysql or installed nginx using latest version. Then, when you need to connect to the server again, you can simply search for keywords in the log messages to quickly find the server you need.
