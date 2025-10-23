Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

The Internet is as vast and diverse as the people around the world who use it every day. Because of this diversity—both in uses and users alike—there are countless topics or initiatives we could focus on to maintain and improve the Internet for everyone. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Silicon Labs SixG301 Series 3 SoCs Target Zigbee, Matter, and Thread Development

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

ASUS Adds Amston Lake Atom x7000RE Based Models to Its Windows 11 IoT Lineup

ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.

KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

Free and Open Source Software

Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience

  
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

 
New Release of OpenBSD

  
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes

  
After several years of development, SuperTuxKart 1.5 has been officially released today for this free, open-source, and cross-platform kart racing game, a major update that brings new features and improvements.

 
Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent

  
Links for the day

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux: Kernel, KDE, EasyOS, and Mobile Systems

  
Applications: devise-otp 2.0, Valkey 9.0.0, RustDesk Released 1.4.3, Tinkercad, and More

  
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support

  
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours

  
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18

  
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.2.4 as the second maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series for this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization solution from Oracle.

 
Microsoft's Graveley, a Serial Strangler of Women, Pays People on Motorcycle (Dressed Like Hells Angels) to Drive in Heavy Rain From London to My Home's Doorstep [original]

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

  
As of today, October 22nd, 2025, Canonical has published the first working daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codename Resolute Raccoon) for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing. Previous daily builds released until today were broken.


  
 


 
Lingmo OS 3.0: Stable and slim macOS clone for old PCs

  
Pangolin Reverse Proxy Moves to Dual Licensing With New Enterprise Edition

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Quirinux – Devuan-based Linux distribution

  
SVG in GTK

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com

  
Security Leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code

  
today's howtos

  
Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows

  
GNU/Linux centric gaming news

 
Android Leftovers

  
DietPi 9.18 Adds NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5 Support

  
I finally switched to Linux, and these 5 apps made it painless

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Ubuntu upgrade adventures, a rollercoaster with mostly down

  
Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave

  
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android

  
Linux and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Debian Technical Committee overrides systemd change

  
The FSF considers large language models

  
Today in Techrights

  
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and BSD

  
This Linux app will make you ditch your mouse for good

  
The end of Windows 10 has been a boon for one particular Linux distro - and I'm not surprised

  
Servers, IBM, and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Embedded World, Hackaday Supercon, Linux Day, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting

  
Mozilla's Web Browser/Web Server Commentary

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Free Software: The Next Step

  
Review: Kubuntu 25.10

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
Pulling a Microsoft OOXML on an Independent Publisher [original]

  
Games: THRASHER, The Outlast Trials, UTOPIA MUST FALL, and More

  
User Flags Possible Malware Incident on Xubuntu.org

  
Brett Wilson LLP Has Just Again (Implicitly) Admitted Breaching Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
Hopefully Tux Machines Site Search Will be Ready in 2026 [original]

  
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

  
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.

 
Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices

  
Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau released Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 as a new version of this Debian-based, free, and open-source bootable live system for cloning disk drives and partitions.

 
I tried Arch Linux as an ex-Windows fanboy

  
The SLAPPs Against Us Are Funded by Rich People Who Hide Their Identity [original]

  
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal

  
5 free Linux distros built for speed and power - and your new PC

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
LangitKetujuh OS – Linux distribution

  
Today in Techrights

  
The Fall of Windows: Vista 10 and 11 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: Vista 7 and 8 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: Vista [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: XP [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: ME and 2000 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: 98 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: 95 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: 3.1 and 3.11 [original]

  
New Audio: "Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society" by Richard Stallman [original]

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Release of GNUnet 0.25.2 and Free Software Directory meeting on IRC this week

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Latest Updates on EasyOS Development

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Browsers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Databases: PostgreSQL-Related Releases and News

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space

  
Security Leftovers

  
Kernel prepatch 6.18-rc2

  
today's howtos

  
Proprietary Software in the Loo [original]

  
Halloweendows Next Friday [original]

  
Buying Food for Winter [original]

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
Kubernetes: Autoscaling, Minikube on Debian 13, and Common Kubernetes Pitfalls

  
Games: EdenSpark, Coal LLC, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine

  
Wine 10.17 introduces EGL as the default OpenGL renderer

 
News Cycles Perish, But GNU/Linux is Getting More (Relative) Limelight [original]

  
Implementing Search for Tux Machines Would Help Find Old Articles [original]

  
Uptime Kuma 2.0 Arrives with MariaDB Support, Modern UI Refresh

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

  
According to the official Astra documentation, the kit includes a 15 V @ 1.8 A USB-PD power adapter, USB-C cable, and a pre-installed Yocto Linux image on eMMC storage

 
Today in Techrights

  
Vista 10 Died One Week Ago and GNU/Linux is Gaining [original]

  
The Real Xubuntu Story is a Story of Neglect by Microsoft Canonical [original]

  
What has Microsoft Canonical become?