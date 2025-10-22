news
This Linux app will make you ditch your mouse for good
For many Linux users, the mouse has always been a secondary tool. Between terminals, shortcuts, and window managers, it’s possible to control nearly every aspect of the desktop without ever touching it. That efficiency mindset has led to a new generation of keyboard-driven workflows that emphasize speed, precision, and flow. Hints fits perfectly into that philosophy, giving users complete desktop control through an open-source interface that responds instantly to their typing.
What makes Hints stand out isn’t just what it does, but how naturally it becomes part of your rhythm. It overlays subtle labels on interactive elements, letting you type instead of clicking. You can open apps, switch windows, or even press GUI buttons with a single keystroke. Once you adapt, the traditional point-and-click workflow feels sluggish by comparison.