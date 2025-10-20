news
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes
Highlights of SuperTuxKart 1.5 include a new benchmark mode, New LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and spotlight support.
SuperTuxKart 1.5 also brings graphical enhancements to the overworld as a good-bye to the 1.x Story Mode, significant updates to the Vulkan renderer, better display of karts, tracks, and game modes, and SSAA (render resolution above 100%) and Percentage-Closer Soft Shadows for users with powerful GPUs.