Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.