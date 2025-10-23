news
Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave
MARVEL Cosmic Invasion set for launch on December 1 | GamingOnLinux
Today, Tribute Games Inc. and Dotemu have confirmed the beat 'em up MARVEL Cosmic Invasion will officially launch on December 1st.
SNES styled fantasy RPG Kingdoms of the Dump will launch November 18 | GamingOnLinux
Fans of pixel art and classic SNES styled RPGs will no doubt love Kingdoms of the Dump, and we finally have a proper launch date for it. The release is now planned for November 18th, as they just confirmed along with a brand new trailer.
RV There Yet? is the latest co-op hit on Steam with plans to get it Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
More silly co-op games to play with friends? Yes please. RV There Yet? looks like it could be a fun time and they're working on getting it Steam Deck Verified.
Cult of the Lamb becomes a bit more of a farming sim with the new Woolhaven DLC trailer | GamingOnLinux
A few days ago we got a fresh look at the ranching system in the upcoming Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhaven, and I really can't wait to jump back into it. We're still not being given a date for when it will arrive though, other than sometime early next year.
The Farmer Was Replaced is a satisfying way to learn a little programming with automation | GamingOnLinux
Learning a little programming doesn't need to be boring, and The Farmer Was Replaced makes it quite fun actually with you coding a little farming drone. Note: the publisher sent GamingOnLinux a key.
Craft unique cards with stickers in the cute deck-builder My Card Is Better Than Your Card! | GamingOnLinux
As far as deck-builders go, My Card Is Better Than Your Card! is definitely more on the cute side with you crafting cards from stickers you collect. Currently in Early Access from Utu Studios, it has a genuinely lovely idea for a turn-based card battler. Note: the developer sent GamingOnLinux a key.
Tingus Goose is one of the weirdest games I've ever seen | GamingOnLinux
I really don't have a clue what's going on in Tingus Goose, an upcoming idle / clicker game in the spirit of stuff like Cookie Clicker. It's supremely weird. No way of describing this game is going to make it not incredibly bizzare. But, I am somehow captivated by it, and the demo runs perfectly on Linux with Proton 9.
Steam gets personal with a recommendations calendar to help you find games | GamingOnLinux
Valve have remembered that Steam Labs exists and have a new experiment for us all to try: a personal recommendations calendar for recent and upcoming games.