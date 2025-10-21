news
today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ We (I) need a long range calendar reminder system
About four years ago I wrote an entry about how your SMART drive database of attribute meanings needs regular updates. That entry was written on the occasion of updating the database we use locally on our Ubuntu servers, and at the time we were using a mix of Ubuntu 18.04 and Ubuntu 20.04 servers, both of which had older drive databases that probably dated from early 2018 and early 2020 respectively. It is now late 2025 and we use a mix of Ubuntu 24.04 and 22.04 servers, both of which have drive databases that are from after October of 2021.
-
Eli Bendersky ☛ Notes on using LaTeX to generate formulae
This post collects some notes on using LaTeX to render mathematical documents and formulae, mostly focused on a Linux machine. For background, I typically use LaTeX for one of two (related) purposes: [...]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Enable Backports Repositories on Debian 13
Debian 13 “Trixie” represents the latest stable release of one of the most respected GNU/Linux distributions in the open-source community. While Debian’s commitment to stability ensures rock-solid system performance, users often find themselves wanting access to newer software versions without compromising system reliability.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Darktable on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Darktable stands as one of the premier open-source RAW photo editing and digital asset management applications available for GNU/Linux systems today. This professional-grade photography software transforms Rocky GNU/Linux 10 workstations into powerful digital darkrooms, offering comprehensive tools for managing digital negatives while providing advanced RAW development capabilities that rival commercial alternatives.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zeek Network Security on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Network security monitoring has become essential for organizations of all sizes. Zeek, formerly known as Bro, stands out as one of the most powerful open-source network security monitoring platforms available today.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ProjectSend on AlmaLinux 10
Managing file transfers with clients can be challenging without the right tools. ProjectSend offers a secure, self-hosted solution for sharing files with clients while maintaining complete control over your data. This comprehensive guide walks through installing ProjectSend on AlmaLinux 10, covering everything from system preparation to security hardening.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LunarVim on Debian 13
LunarVim transforms Neovim into a powerful, IDE-like development environment with minimal configuration effort. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing LunarVim on Debian 13 Trixie, covering everything from prerequisites to advanced configuration and troubleshooting. Debian 13, released in August 2025, provides a stable foundation for modern development tools.
-