About four years ago I wrote an entry about how your SMART drive database of attribute meanings needs regular updates. That entry was written on the occasion of updating the database we use locally on our Ubuntu servers, and at the time we were using a mix of Ubuntu 18.04 and Ubuntu 20.04 servers, both of which had older drive databases that probably dated from early 2018 and early 2020 respectively. It is now late 2025 and we use a mix of Ubuntu 24.04 and 22.04 servers, both of which have drive databases that are from after October of 2021.