A Look at Lenspect and Translate Shell for GNU/Linux

Linux, in and of itself, doesn't require anti-virus or anti-malware. However, if you share a lot of files with other people, you should probably consider a tool to detect if that file is malicious or not. Additionally, if you need to visit a website that could be suspect, you should have some means of testing it.

With Linux, you have options. For example, there's ClamAV, which has both a command-line and a GUI option. Of course, for some users new to Linux, ClamAV might be a bit intimidating. Fortunately, however, as good as it is, it's not the only option.

One alternative option is the newest kid on the block, called Lenspect. It's developed by VirusTotal, and it makes checking files for viruses and malware very easy. The only caveat is that you have to have a VirusTotal API key (which can be had for free).

Let me show you how to install and use Lenspect, so you can ensure the files you share with others aren't dangerous.