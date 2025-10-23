news
A Look at Lenspect and Translate Shell for GNU/Linux
ZDNet ☛ Try this new Linux security threat scanner to keep your system safe - you'll thank me
Linux, in and of itself, doesn't require anti-virus or anti-malware. However, if you share a lot of files with other people, you should probably consider a tool to detect if that file is malicious or not. Additionally, if you need to visit a website that could be suspect, you should have some means of testing it.
With Linux, you have options. For example, there's ClamAV, which has both a command-line and a GUI option. Of course, for some users new to Linux, ClamAV might be a bit intimidating. Fortunately, however, as good as it is, it's not the only option.
One alternative option is the newest kid on the block, called Lenspect. It's developed by VirusTotal, and it makes checking files for viruses and malware very easy. The only caveat is that you have to have a VirusTotal API key (which can be had for free).
Let me show you how to install and use Lenspect, so you can ensure the files you share with others aren't dangerous.
HowTo Geek ☛ This Tool Let Me Use Google Translate in the Linux Terminal
Need quick translations on the go when working on the Linux terminal? It can get bothersome to open your browser, go to Google Translate, and type your text every time. With this tool, you can translate within your terminal. Let's explore it together.
What is Translate Shell, and How is It Useful?
Translate Shell, previously known as Google Translate CLI, is a command-line translation tool. Behind the scenes, it uses several translation engines such as Google, Bing Translator, Apertium, and Yandex, with Google Translate being the default option. It has many great options and features that make it worth trying.
Oftentimes, you're working on documents and may need to translate a few words or a part of the document. You could copy it and paste it into Google Translate or other translation services. While this is feasible, doing it repeatedly can feel annoying. Moreover, those of us who love to use the terminal and want to stick to it prefer to use tools that can get the job done without exiting it.