Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices
Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.
Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 also adds the -uoab option to the ocs-sr and ocs-live-feed-img tools to support selecting Clonezilla alias block device names in the text-mode UI, adds the ocs-cmd-screen-sample tool, which can be used with the “run again” script, and adds the ocs-live-gen-ubrd tool for merging an OCS zip file with a U-Boot-enabled bootable raw image.