Programming Leftovers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ AIxCC curl details
At the AIxCC competition at DEF CON 33 earlier this year, teams competed against each other to find vulnerabilities in provided Open Source projects by using (their own) AI powered tools.
An added challenge was that the teams were also tasked to have their tooling generate patches for the found problems, and the competitors could have a go to try to poke holes on the patches which if they were successful would lead to a reduced score for the patching team.
Dayvi Schuster ☛ Why Zig + Qt Feels Like Doing the Impossible Right
It’s no secret that I love Zig, and it’s also no secret that my favorite GUI framework by far is Qt. So naturally, when I discovered that there were Zig bindings for Qt I had to give it a try and build something with it. What I decided to build was a fairly rudimentary shopping list application, nothing fancy just one of my standard things I like to build when exploring a new GUI framework of any kind. Because a shopping list app is simple enough to not get in the way of learning the framework but also complex enough to cover a lot of the basic concepts that you’ll need to know when building a GUI application such as handling user input, displaying data, responding to different events, sorting and filtering the data and so on.
Artyom Bologov ☛ Advanced Self-Aware ed(1)
Oh, right. Turing completeness. That’s a hard one. It’s a text editor (I say with an indecypherable smile.) Not supposed to be Turing-complete, right?
Wrong. ed(1) is Turing complete. Because: [...]
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Evan Hahn ☛ Scripts I wrote that I use all the time
In my decade-plus of maintaining my dotfiles, I’ve written a lot of little shell scripts. Here’s a big list of my personal favorites.
Java/Golang
Harrison Cramer ☛ 15 Go Subtleties You May Not Already Know
One of the best ways to learn something new is to write down something you’ve learned about it regularly. Over the past year, I’ve been doing this with the Go programming language. Here are some of my favorite lesser-known tidbits about the language.
Rust
Niko Matsakis: Move, Destruct, Forget, and Rust
This post presents a proposal to extend Rust to support a number of different kinds of destructors. This means we could async drop, but also prevent “forgetting” (leaking) values, enabling async scoped tasks that run in parallel à la rayon/libstd. We’d also be able to have types whose “destructors” require arguments. This proposal – an evolution of “must move” that I’ll call “controlled destruction” – is, I think, needed for Rust to live up to its goal of giving safe versions of critical patterns in systems programming. As such, it is needed to complete the “async dream”, in which async Rust and sync Rust work roughly the same.
Niko Matsakis: Explicit capture clauses
In my previous post about Ergonomic Ref Counting, I talked about how, whatever else we do, we need a way to have explicit handle creation that is ergonomic. The next few posts are going to explore a few options for how we might do that.
This post focuses on explicit capture clauses, which would permit closures to be annotated with an explicit set of captured places. My take is that explicit capture clauses are a no brainer, for reasons that I’ll cover below, and we should definitely do them; but they may not be enough to be considered ergonomic, so I’ll explore more proposals afterwards.
Rust closures today work quite well but I see a few problems: [...]
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 622
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
