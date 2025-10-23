news
KDE: Thunderbird on KDE Plasma and KDE Gear 25.12 release schedule
CubicleNate ☛ Thunderbird on KDE Plasma | Fine-Tuning File Dialogs
The author expresses frustrations with the GTK file dialog in Thunderbird, advocating for the use of KFileDialog instead. They provide detailed steps for adjusting settings in Thunderbird to enhance user experience, particularly highlighting the ease of KFileDialog. While usability issues persist on X11, the author finds the improvement beneficial.
KDE Gear 25.12 release schedule
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on
https://community.kde.org/Schedules/KDE_Gear_25.12_Schedule
Dependency freeze is in around 2 weeks (November 6) and feature freeze one
after that. Get your stuff ready!