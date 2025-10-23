news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2025



Quoting: I finally switched to Linux, and these 5 apps made it painless —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

I recently made the switch from Linux on all my ex-Windows devices, and I couldn’t be happier, especially since I’d been holding onto Windows 10 for far too long. For me, Windows 10 always felt much better than Windows 11, but at the end of the day, the operating system itself has never been the main thing.

What really matters is the apps, because that’s where I spend most of my time. I was fully expecting Linux to be a painful experience, but to my surprise, a handful of apps made the transition almost seamless.