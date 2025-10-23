Pangolin Reverse Proxy Moves to Dual Licensing With New Enterprise Edition

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2025



Pangolin, an open-source tunneled reverse proxy that gained widespread adoption as a self-hosted alternative to Cloudflare Tunnels, has launched a new Enterprise Edition and introduced a dual-licensing model to ensure sustainable growth while preserving the project’s community roots.

If you are not familiar with it, Pangolin lets users securely expose local web services to the internet without opening ports or dealing with complex firewall rules. It’s widely used by self-hosting enthusiasts who prefer a privacy-focused, fully self-hosted solution rather than relying on third-party tunneling services like Cloudflare or Ngrok.