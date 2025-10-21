news
Programming Leftovers
KDAB ☛ GammaRay 3.3 Released
GammaRay 3.3 introduces several updates aimed at maintaining compatibility with current Qt versions and improving stability across platforms.
Josef Strzibny: InvoicePrinter 2.5 with QR images and Ruby 3.4 support
Today I released a new version of InvoicePrinter, my Ruby library for generating PDF invoices. Here’s what’s new.
New features
I finally implemented last feature I had in mind, QR code images. I decided not to add dependencies and keep it as a simple image, although we could consider a built-in feature later on.
To add a QR code, simply point to your QR image path:
PostgreSQL ☛ PL/Haskell v5.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of version 5.0 of the PL/Haskell extension. This extension allows users to write PostgreSQL functions in the Haskell functional programming language. Instructions can be found here.
Version 5.0 adds the ability to work with date/time types and advisory locking.>
Rlang ☛ Compositional modeling of plant communities with Dirichlet regression
Compositional data, where observations represent proportions that sum to a constant, are ubiquitous in ecology, yet many analysts fall back on problematic approaches like separate binomial models, beta regression on ratios, or worse, standard linear regression on raw proportions.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.42 Release #186 (2025.10)
Announcement On behalf of the Rakudo development team, I’m glad to announce theOctober 2025 release of Rakudo #186.
