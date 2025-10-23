Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

Microsoft's Graveley, a Serial Strangler of Women, Pays People on Motorcycle (Dressed Like Hells Angels) to Drive in Heavy Rain From London to My Home's Doorstep

Mentioning someone was in prison for bad things isn't a crime, it's a public service (he's not even from this continent!)

Yesterday: They've Already Spent Close to a Million Dollars on Lawyers and Sent Us About 50 KG of Legal Papers (Sponsored by Mysterious Third Party) to Try to Censor Techrights, Without Success

As a little bit of an introduction, this article concerns a firm that breaches rules and admits this [1, 2]. Breach of confidence included. We'll come to this in a moment. It's so bad a reputation that around here in Manchester very small law firms already know that London firm for being one of the worst and they were sued by their own clients last month [1, 2, 3]. Having dealt with SLAPPs for many years, this one was lousy to begin with, resulting in a firm counter-suit (almost 200 pages long), just months after two more counter-suits [1, 2]. Both cases involve Americans [1, 2] who merely 'visit' Europe via the lousy law firm in London, egging on women to attack other women on behalf of men who attack women. No wonder this law firm is seemingly 'selling the office' already (its contents) and is happy to misuse data, despite it claiming to be an expert in data protection. This month their staff was passing around in legal documents and to third parties photos of our home taken for purposes unrelated to the matter (couriers giving photographic evidence of delivery), so we've reported the matter to British authorities. Those photos are clearly misused. Imagine me getting proof of delivery photos, then starting to spread such photos around, blogging photos like these to an audience they are not intended for (with the faces of people that I delivered parcels to, without any consent).

With that little introduction out of the way, today we deal with this person.

His lawyers are acting like assassins or Mafia, to use the metaphor those firms earned for themselves (in my opinion, some of their managers literally look like assassins, maybe they fancy themselves that). They sent an Hells Angels-like motorcyclist to our home. It was the delivery person whom they paid a lot of money to ride up to Manchester. Don't they know sending big men with helmets and dark overalls can scare people? Thankfully, I myself am a big person, so it didn't startle me; he chatted with me for a long time about the truly ridiculous things this law firm does for an American against Brits who reported, correctly, what he did to other Americans.

He totally sympathised with me, saying what they had done is "ridiculous!" (Direct quote; he said more things to that effect, dismissive of what he helped deliver)

He was actually very nice to me, borderline apologetic for what he was doing. He agreed that I ought to be seeking compensation for what they did to me and to my family.

Job insecurity compels people to do things without caring "too much" about the consequences or whose interests are served (e.g. Americans who spent about a million dollars to harasses not only a reporter in Europe but also his whole family).

Imagine a society where workers think about and care about the ethics of what they do for a living, and then act accordingly instead of just following orders.

This man put his life at risk on a motorcycle with super strong gusts (and heavy rain, hence wet surfaces on the road) to come here on a day like this and I still find it ironic that at the end he was more like a friend to me, and not scary at all.

"Pawn" of the lawyers...

Since Graveley was paid by Microsoft (an American from an American company) and his American litigation buddy is funded by some shadowy rich people (or corporations) by his own admission I'm led to believe that they don't get their money's worth, they just try to intimidate my wife and I in vain.

At the end, this ugly and clearly coordinated effort is doomed to backfire because we'll write everything they did to us and report to the correct authorities, including politicians.

When law firms take any unscrupulous person as a client they end up being known in distant cities for how bad (low success rate) and evil they are. The only thing that can compel firms to do this is financial trouble, hence low standards or low thresholds (it doesn't seem to matter where the money comes from, but that is very risky). █