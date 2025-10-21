GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

news
Bootlin ☛ Adding support for the MAX7360 keypad controller in the Linux kernel
Among all activities I’ve been doing at Bootlin during the past few months, one has been to add support for the Maxim MAX7360 Key-Switch Controller and LED Driver/GPIOs chip to the Linux kernel. Together with my colleague Kamel Bouhara, we developed Linux kernel device drivers to support it and upstreamed them to the mainline kernel.
NetBSD ☛ Google Summer of Code 2025 Reports: Enhancing Support for NAT64 Protocol Translation in NetBSD, part 2
This is the 2nd blog post about his work. If you have missed the first blog post please read Google Summer of Code 2025 Reports: Enhancing Support for NAT64 Protocol Translation in NetBSD. This report will dig on how the
npf.conf(5)syntax will looks like and details of its implementation.
Red Hat ☛ A case study in Kubelet regression in OpenShift
In large-scale platforms like Red Hat OpenShift, seemingly small regressions in core components can have ripple effects across the cluster. As a performance engineering team, we perform continuous performance testing on builds to ensure stability, scalability, and efficiency. In OpenShift 4.20 payloads, we recently identified a kubelet regression that significantly impacted CPU consumption and pod readiness latency (i.e., time taken for pods to get ready since their creation on a cluster). This article details how we detected, investigated, and resolved this issue.
Thomas Lange: New FAI images available, Rocky GNU/Linux 10 and AlmaLinux 10 support
New FAI ISOs using FAI 6.4.3 are available. They are using Debian 13 aka trixie, kernel 6.12 and you can now install Rocky GNU/Linux 10 and AlmaLinux 10 using these images.
There's also a variant for installing GNU/Linux Mint 22.2 and Ubuntu 24.04 which includes all packages on the ISO.
