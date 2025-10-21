news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2025



Uptime Kuma 2.0 Arrives with MariaDB Support, Modern UI Refresh

After months of development, the probably most popular open-source uptime monitoring tool, Uptime Kuma, beloved by countless self-hosting enthusiasts (over 76K GitHub stars), has officially reached version 2.0, marking one of the project’s biggest updates yet.

The headline change is MariaDB support, which gives users greater flexibility in data storage. Until now, Uptime Kuma has relied on SQLite by default. With MariaDB available, larger deployments can finally scale more easily, especially for setups handling hundreds of monitors.

Another big deal in this release is rootless Docker support. This allows Uptime Kuma containers to run without root privileges, reducing security risks in production environments. Needless to say, for anyone running the app in Docker or Kubernetes, that’s a very welcome addition.