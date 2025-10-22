news
Embedded World, Hackaday Supercon, Linux Day, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting
KDAB ☛ KDAB at Embedded World NA 2025
KDAB will be exhibiting at Embedded World North America from November 4th through 6th, 2025, in Anaheim, California.
Hackaday ☛ 2025 Hackaday Supercon: Two New Workshops, Costume Party, Lightning Talks, And A New-Space Panel
So much news, so little time left until Supercon! We hope you all have your tickets. If not: Workshop and general admission tickets are on sale now. We’re getting down to the last slightly-more-than-two-handfuls, so if you’re thinking of coming, the time for procrastination has passed.
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin engineer Luca Ceresoli speaks at Linux Day 2025 in Bergamo, Italy
Bootlin is happy to share that our engineer Luca Ceresoli will be speaking at GNU/Linux Day 2025 in Bergamo, Italy, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Luca’s talk, titled “Software updates on embedded GNU/Linux devices” (“Aggiornamenti software su dispositivi embedded Linux”), will take place from 14:00 to 15:00.
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: FSD meeting recap 2025-10-17
Check out the important work our volunteers accomplished
at last weeks's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.